The charm of Monte Carlo has been handed down since the dawn of motor racing, however slowly losing its grip on the public with the modernization of Formula 1, increasingly performing and unsuitable for putting on a show in the narrow streets of the Principality. It is with the arrival of Formula E that the original spirit of Monaco has come back to life, offering races that are never predictable. The smaller and slower electric single-seaters still allow you to witness fights and overtaking, which nevertheless remain difficult because Monte Carlo continues to be a narrow track that allows no mistakes. Add to that the poor grip of the cars, further decreased this year with the new Hankook tyres, and the driving performance offered is guaranteed.

The track

With its 3337 metres, Monaco is one of the longest tracks on the Formula E calendar. A track which, although urban, is drastically different from all the others, starting from the road surface. While the asphalt of Berlin’s Tempelhof was one of the least grippy of the season, Monte Carlo embodies the opposite extreme, offering levels of grip from Formula 1. A difference which, given the same circuit design, would be enough to completely change the set-up and driving style required.

That of the Principality is a complete track, with curves of all kinds. The low speed sections are dominant, where a stable rear is required to effectively unload all the horses to the ground, but there is no shortage of wider corners such as Saint Devote, Casino and Massenet (outside which the Attack Zone will be located) which on the contrary they place emphasis on the front axle. The set-up thus requires a balance slightly shifted to the rear to reduce wheel slip under traction, which would lead to an increase in energy consumption in the race. At the same time, however, you don’t want to excessively penalize the front, as it would lead to lower apex speeds, forcing you to spend more energy to regain speed.

Energy management will, as always, be particularly complex in Monte Carlo. The climb to the Casino is in fact decidedly steeper than it appears from the television images, involving a considerable expenditure of energy. The average speeds per lap in qualifying will also be around 130 km/h, in line with the Berlin values, making Monaco a fairly fast track where therefore the trail game will still be influential on energy saving. However, given the narrow road surface, overtaking, as far as possible, will not be as easy as in the last two rounds, an aspect that could push towards more aggressive strategies, first taking the lead of the race and then defending it in the finale.

Busy schedule

For the first time this year, all the free practice sessions will take place on the same day of qualifying and the race, while from Mexico City to Berlin the first session was always held on Friday. The novelty is not insignificant, because it introduces a double problem. The first is linked to the track temperatures during FP1, which will start at 7.30 in the morning among the skyscrapers of Monaco which will not allow the sun to immediately warm up the streets. Nyck Cassidy has already underlined that it will be difficult to warm up the tires, as well as understand their behavior on the anomalous Monaco track, a criticality that won’t completely disappear even in FP2.

However, not only will the data collected in the first session be of little relevance, but the teams will have just 70 minutes to process it and try something new in FP2. Previously this year however the teams had always had the whole night between Friday and Saturday to study the data and refine the set-up. The busy schedule that awaits Formula E in the Principality will therefore reward more the teams that have performed the best prep work in the factory to the simulator.

Jaguar to attack Porsche

Just two weeks after the Berlin event, software development will hardly have progressed, thus announcing hierarchies on the track similar to those seen in the latest releases. Jaguar’s powertrains have proven to be competitive in a wider range of conditions than in the past and, with enviable form, they enter Monaco as favourites. The close collaboration between the factory team and Envision Racing moreover, it will be an aid in finding the optimal set-up in the limited time available in the single day of the E-Prix.

Porsche and Avalanche Andretti continue to suffer in qualifying, an aspect that is complicating the races of the four cars. The goal in Monaco will be to reach at least the knockout stage, especially for Wehrlein and Dennis. The positive news is that the track’s high grip will help the riders get the tires up to temperature in qualifying, a factor that could be one of the causes of the lack of competitiveness shown so far on the flying lap. Wehrlein also has a score to settle with the Principality, which saw him retire in 2022 with a technical problem while in charge. Who knows, maybe already in the next Monaco E-Prix he doesn’t want to give him back what he took away from him.