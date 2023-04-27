Step forward for GSK “towards the goal of providing the first vaccine to help protect older adults from respiratory syncytial virus disease” Rsv. After yesterday’s communication from the European Medicines Agency Ema, today the British pharmaceutical group also announces that “the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has unanimously adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of GSK’s RSV vaccine candidate for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults 60 years of age and older. This is the first time an adult RSV vaccine candidate has received a positive opinion, one of the last steps in the ‘MA’ procedure before approval by the European Commission, the company points out. the EU’s final decision on the AIC is “expected by July 2023”, informs GSK.

“There are no RSV vaccines or specific treatments currently available for the elderly”, specifies GSK, recalling that “RSV causes over 270,000 hospitalizations and about 20,000 hospital deaths in adults aged 60 and over every year in Europe. If approved, GSK’s candidate has the potential to be the first vaccine available to help protect the elderly from RSV disease. The product is also under regulatory review by the US FDA, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and several other regulatory agencies, with decisions expected in 2023. Additional regulatory submissions are expected during the year, reads a note from Gsk.

The MA application submitted to the EMA – the group points out – was examined in the accelerated evaluation phase, the procedure followed for products deemed by the CHPM to be of great interest for public health and therapeutic innovation. The Technical Committee’s positive opinion is supported by data from the Phase 3 Pivotal Efficacy Study of the Adult Respiratory Syncytial Virus (ARESVi-006) vaccine. In the study, the product showed 82.6 percent overall vaccine efficacy against RSV-Lrtd in adults 60 years of age and older, meeting the primary endpoint. Efficacy was 94.6% in the elderly with at least one underlying medical condition of interest such as certain cardiorespiratory and endocrine-metabolic conditions. The vaccine was generally well tolerated, with an acceptable safety profile. The most frequently observed solicited adverse events – generally mild to moderate and transient – were injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, headache and arthralgia.

GSK’s RSV vaccine candidate for older adults contains a recombinant RSV prefusion glycoprotein F subunit antigen (RSVPreF3), combined with the company’s proprietary AS01E adjuvant. The AS01 Adjuvant System contains QS-21 STIMULON Adjuvant licensed from Antigenics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

A clinical trial that aims to expand the population eligible for RSV vaccination in adults aged 50-59 years, including participants with underlying comorbidities, has been fully recruited. Results are awaited. in 2023, along with additional results from the Phase 3 efficacy study AReSVi-006 and the immunogenicity study AReSVi-004.These studies continue to evaluate an annual revaccination schedule and protection/immunogenicity for multiple seasons following one dose of the vaccine candidate Rsv. The results of two further studies of co-administration with flu vaccine are also expected in the first half of 2023″.