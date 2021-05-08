For him Profertil Research and Development Department

In recent years, agri-food systems began to work on a new approach, with nature-based solutions, which involve two key concepts to achieve sustainable nutrition.

Nutrition plays a key role in food production, 50% of the productivity and quality of the crops is due to the use of fertilizers, an essential input to feed a growing population in a healthy way.

Nutrition must be applied with a comprehensive approach, it must be sustainable, responsible, friendly to the environment and society, always taking care of Soil Health, an essential factor to achieve sustainable food systems. At Profertil we have started this journey for years, promoting the Best Management Practices for nutrition, taking into account the 4 Requirements (Correct Source, Correct Dose, Timing and Correct Application Form).

The efficient management of nutrients through MPM allows agricultural producers:

-Increase the efficiency of nutrient use and decrease performance gaps.

-Increase the sequestration of Carbon (C) of agricultural soils.

-Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

To determine the adequate dose of N it is essential to use Diagnostic Tools, which help us to define the fertilization strategy, thinking about the needs of the crop, the efficiency of the use of nutrients and the care of the environment, reducing the risk in decision making.

One of them is Triguero (developed jointly by CREA, Fauba and Profertil). This diagnostic tool, based on a simulation model, is calibrated and validated with more than 200 field tests carried out in all the productive regions of Argentina, in each nucleus we see the historical climatological records and the INTA soil maps incorporated with their series and toposequences.

Another key variable in this program is the level of useful water present in the soil when the crop is sown. Adding in its latest update (2020), the possibility of having 5 sowing dates for each nucleus (locality), which allows the calibration of the optimal dose in each of the regions. The program allows to calculate response curves to different nitrogen fertilization strategies, in such a way as to build alternative scenarios and compare projected economic margins based on expected costs and prices. It is a versatile, easy-to-use tool that allows us to minimize risks, having the potential of a validated tool.