Genoa – Sold out Ferraris Stadium, the rossoblu club is also selling the 2,000 away tickets. The organized groups of the Ascoli supporters have in fact announced that they will not be present in protest against limitations such as the fan card: the 20 who bought the ticket will be placed in the grandstand. Sector 6 coupons for sale online, at Lottomatica points of sale and at the Ticket Office.