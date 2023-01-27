There is an air of great news in Daytona on the occasion of the 2023 edition of the historic 24-hour race. For the first time the Florida infield welcomes a new class of prototypes, the GTP or LMDh. As always happens at the dawn of a new technical cycle, there are many question marks hovering in the paddock, increasing the unpredictability of a race that is already difficult to predict in itself. The GTPs are a novelty for the teams, which despite the tens of thousands of kilometers of tests accumulated still lack experience in how best to set up the cars to extract their maximum potential. Moreover, the debut takes place on a rather particular track, which with the 31° inclination of the banking subjects the cars to extraordinary stresses. However, the novelty is also for the riders themselves, who will be leading the GTP in competition for the first time in Florida. Without knowing the cars in depth yet, even for those who sit behind the wheel there will be so much to discover, about how daring they can be in voiceovers and how aggressive they can be in hand-to-hand combat.

Like the WEC Hypercars, the GTPs are also powered by hybrid power units of 500 kW overall, equivalent to 680 horsepower. Of these, just under 70 horsepower will be delivered by the hybrid system, which, unlike its colleagues in the World Championship, acts only on the rear wheels. Several components are also subject to standard delivery, with WAE responsible for the battery pack and Bosch for the electric motor. Despite their youth, however, the LMDhs promise great potential, with nothing to envy to the previous DPi. Tom Blomqvist took pole position with a time of 1’34”031”’, just over six tenths slower than the unofficial 2019 record set by Jarvis-Mazda of 1’33”398”’. The starting lineup sees four participating manufacturers: Editedwith Oreca chassis and a 2.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine; Porschewith the 4.6-litre twin-turbo V8 housed in the Multimatic chassis; Cadillacspowered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 on a Dallara chassis; BMWalso with Dallara chassis but equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8.

In a regulation in which maximum power is imposed and load and aerodynamic resistance values ​​fall within predefined windows of values, it is the consistency of the project that makes the difference. The goodness of the suspension groups proves to be fundamental both for mechanical grip and tire management, but also for stabilizing the aerodynamic platform, reducing load losses to a minimum and remaining close to the limit values ​​in all driving conditions. Another aspect to consider is the delivery strategy of the hybrid, which with the same maximum horsepower will make the difference in its distribution over the lap. Finally, as in any self-respecting endurance race, the specter of reliability looms over the cars, which with the new generation of hybrid prototypes will be more connected to electronics. The 24 Hours of Daytona will serve as a dress rehearsal for the WEC in which Porsche and Cadillac will race from March, awaiting the arrival of BMW from 2024 and which could also be joined by Acura.

The technical aspect is then accompanied by the sporting one. In fact, in the upcoming 24-hour race each team will have fewer sets of tires than in the past, twenty-one compared to around thirty expected stops. The teams will therefore have no other alternative than to make gods double stints on the same sets of tyres, a dynamic well known to the protagonists of the WEC but relatively new for the North American championship. According to Hans Emmel, Michelin manager for the IMSA championship, the teams could adopt different strategies in this regard: “I don’t think they will do double stints throughout the race. I think we will see different approaches between the different frameworks. Some will do a double stint on the left side tyres, then the right and then another double stint on the left. Others might take the approach of stint on a set of tyres, then take it off and then have two left sides that they can use at any time. There is a lot to play with. But everyone will probably want to finish the race by doing single stints, because that’s the fastest strategy.” explained Emmel a Sportscar365.

In fact, due to the continuous interruptions, the 24 Hours of Daytona is known for often deciding in the final two hours, which is why it will be advisable to arrive at the finale with fresh sets of tyres. Tire management will also be made even more complex by the longer duration of single stints, with the GTP capable of running for up to 50 minutes continuously between refuels, over 10 minutes more than the DPi. Emmel’s hypothesis according to which the used tires could be reused on the left side is linked to the fact that the right side is the most stressed at Daytona, being on the outside of both banked corners. The banking of the Speedway reaches an inclination of 60%, equal to 31°, a geometry which means that on the wheels, in addition to the weight of the car, also about half of the centrifugal force is discharged, subjecting the tires to great stress. Finally, the strategies will have to take into account the window in which it will be possible to whip the low-temperature compound for the night, between seven in the evening and eight in the morning.

The 24 Hours of Daytona has always been a challenge for teams and drivers, one of the most demanding races on the international scene. The debut of a completely new generation of cars, powered by hybrid power units for the first time, combined with the headaches of tire management, makes the 2023 edition even more intriguing than the marathons of recent years. Eyes on Florida therefore, for a race whose actors change over the years, but whose charm remains intact.