Genoa – Como is preparing to face the Genoa in a Sinigaglia with almost seven thousand sold out seats. The Larians are playing the last chance to access the playoffs, the coach Moreno Longo has to put the defeat in Venice behind him. «As it was right that there was a pinch of disappointment after the defeat against Venice. However, we need to start again to return as soon as possible, already with Genoa, to take the right path. The opponent’s strength and momentum is there for all to see, there’s little to say. It is almost a Serie A team lent to B », he underlines Longowho however then adds: «The championship has taught us that there is always an opportunity to achieve results, so with the utmost respect we are aware that if we are Como who have met several times during the season, we will be able to have our say in this match as well» .

Genoa, for its part, is rehearsing for Monday evening’s match with the certainty of not having the suspended Sturaro available and with doubts regarding the conditions of Bani. Who has been trying out the mask to protect the operated nasal septum for a couple of days; lsanker can be a starter alongside Vogliacco and Dragusin. In midfield in pole position is Frendrup, who Gilardino has always used, from the start or during the match.