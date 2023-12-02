Genoa – Andrea Pirlo On Sunday he returns to his native Brescia but will not be able to sit on the bench due to disqualification: “A shame. I’m returning to my hometown stadium after more than ten years, I would have liked to be on the pitch, where my career began. But now I’m from On the other hand, I work for another team and I have to win. Everything else is put aside.” It will be Sampdoria’s first match without Borini, who is injured: “He will be out for a while. But we will also make up for this absence. Of course he is an important player for us, who always knows how to say the right word and make the right movement to unite the team. Return to the market? Now let’s have others thoughts, the matches. In January we will see what we can or cannot do.” For Borini’s replacement “we have several options. De Luca, La Gumina or even bringing in a midfielder”.

The weight of the offensive phase will also be on the shoulders of Verre and Esposito: “Two players of great quality. We don’t often see them in the scoreboard but the important thing is what they give us on the pitch. If they scored a few more goals it would be better for the team and for their self-esteem. Valerio in particular would need to unlock. But we are very happy with what they are giving us.”

Murru returns, but is destined for the bench. “But when he is 100% he will have a place in the team. He has quality and experience. Next week Pedrola and Benedetti will also return to the group. The many injuries? The medical area is working well. Football has become more intense and faster Almost every week we read about an ACL injury.” A comment on Brescia: “Compact team. Since Maran arrived on the bench they have achieved two important draws in Pisa and Bolzano. They change their attitude when they attack and when they defend. But as always we have prepared ourselves.” The ranking is still open: “The Serie B championship is long and tiring. There is still time to move up but it depends on us, on what we want to do.”