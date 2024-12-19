Workers and companies will suffer in 2025 from the voracity of the pension system. Not in vain, on January 1 the solidarity quota will come into force for those salaries that exceed 58,914 euros annually.

A measure to which they join others already in force approved in pension reforms. This is the case of the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), the progressive increase in the maximum contribution bases (destope) and the new contribution system based on real income of the self-employed.

All of them will allow maintain the upward trend that Social Security income have been showing for years. An increase that the Government estimates at 6.5% by 2025, to exceed 177.3 billion. But for if all these measures were not sufficient to guarantee the sustainability of the systemthe Ministry of Social Security is preparing a royal decree so that the MEI is reviewed in 2025. A regulation that will allow the Executive automatically promote an increase in social contributions on January 1, 2026 even if there is no agreement with the social agents. It is true that this increase will only occur if income does not reach the Executive’s forecasts.

But the mere fact that the department of Elma Saiz The push for this regulation reflects the possibility of that happening. In such a case, companies and workers would be forced to an extra effort. A sacrifice that will have no counterpart in future pensions, as they are merely contributory, which will hit businesses in their ability to attract talent and create jobs. A negative impact that could have been avoided if the reform had incorporated measures to rationalize pension spending in the face of the challenge posed by the retirement of the baby boom generation.