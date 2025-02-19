He Oppositors training sector He rubs his hands. After about three decades of replacement rates and restrictions on public employment offers, which is admitted in the main bodies of officials, the quarry of … opponents, the softening of budgetary restrictions and, above all, the aging of the administration staff predicts a renewed effervescence in the incorporation of talent into the staff of public administrations.

The government has already advanced that over the next decade only the State Administration You will have to incorporate more than 100,000 new troops to cover the casualties that are foreseen by retirement of officials. Specifically, government estimation suggests that in that period They will leave their position in the administration 107,754 peopleof which 84,533 hold the status of an official and 23,221 are labor.

A scenario that according to the Adams consultant, the leading firm in the formation of opponents in Spain, predicts a recovery of interest in oppositions. “The volume of places, the regularity of calls and the great professional exit for those who seek employment or want to improve their current employment situation” are the main attractions to encourage this situation, according to the Director of Public Employment of the Consultant, Gloria Ontiveros, in a community released on Wednesday.

The government has decided to prepare the land for this situation. Not only has you summoned record public employment offers in the last two yearswith 20,840 free access places last year, but has addressed a controversial reform of the administration access evidence, lightening the themaries, reducing the evidence and, according to the platform that represents the main upper bodies of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of the administration of State, lowering the demand bar to access these bodies, with the aim of ending the pest of deserted places in recent years and facilitating access to the condition of Oppositors official.

In the opinion, of the consultant the measures raised by the Executive “speeding up the processes, shortening the times between the exams and concentrating the exams on the same day” to achieve, as the then Minister of Public Function, José Luis Escrivá said in his day , reduce to no more than a year the deadline between an opponent appears to the test and its incorporation into the administration template, will be one more incentive for opponents to return to Recover interest in accessing public function, but also raise new challenges in their training phase.

The Adams consultancy considers that this new lighter opposition system could affect the time that opponents use their preparation. According to their data, currently a third of the opponents employ between four and six months to prepare, while about 30% recognize more than nine months to form.

Job stability, main motivation

The new generation oppositions prepared by the Government, which aspire to assess not only the acquired knowledge but also other less memoristic elements related to competencies, and the greater availability of available technological tools could not only shorten those preparation times but also make the mode of Prepare them, for the greater the ease of using hybrid systems between the presence and the non -face -to -face. The trainers put more and more emphasis on the aspects related to the health care and mental health of the applicants. “Rest and sleep play a fundamental role in this preparation process,” they warn from Adams.

The main motivation of opponents is the search for job stability. According to a study by Than Research for Adams, the stability search is what motivates 43% From the opponents ahead of the feeling that they will find better working conditions and more stable salaries, 34%, and the greatest possibilities of reconciling personal and work life.

In fact, according to this same study, about half of the people who oppose are private sector workers who seek to improve their working conditions in the administration, for a fifth that are already officials and seek to progress on the state’s work scale; 16% are students, 6%, people in unemployment, 5% autonomous and Only 4% interimwho already work in the administration but do not have a fixed place.