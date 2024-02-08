With pollEveryone knows the yellow and red card, but we may also see the blue card in professional football from next season. The football world is facing a revolution, if we TheTelegraph may believe. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) was expected to introduce a blue card in football on Friday, as a sanction for a cynical violation or misconduct against the referee.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
6:30 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#revolution #football #world #39Blue #card #complaining #spoiling #game #introduced #summer39
Leave a Reply