“Together with the entire center-right coalition, we will go up to the Quirinale for consultations with the President of the Republic Mattarella. We are ready to give Italy a government that faces the urgencies and challenges of our time with awareness and competence “. Giorgia Meloni in a post on Facebook. The leader of the Brothers of Italy will therefore go to Colle together with the entire center-right coalition at 10.30, but at the end of the interview it should be only she who speaks for everyone. “When you go as a coalition, the declaration is made by the leader of the coalition”, said Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati.

At this point the head of state will have all the elements to draw his conclusions and eventually summon the prime minister in charge to the Quirinale. The latter could accept without reservation and indicate the list of ministers then appointed by the President of the Republic or accept with reserve and return within a few hours to the Colle for the formation of the government.

In both cases, the oath could arrive between late tomorrow afternoon and Sunday morning, with the subsequent bell ceremony, first Council of Ministers and debate on trust in Parliament between next Tuesday and Wednesday. This of course if the center-right majority who won the elections will be able to find an agreement to give life to the new government.

The first day of consultations

The first to arrive yesterday at the Quirinale, on the first day of consultations, was the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. “A very cordial conversation, it is always very exciting to be with the president”, commented the second position of the state leaving the Quirinale after the meeting which lasted a quarter of an hour. Then it was the turn of the Speaker of the House, Lorenzo Fontana. The consultations then continued with the meeting with the delegation of the Senate Autonomy Group, followed by the Mixed media half an hour later.

After a pause and a telephone call with the President Emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano, the consultations resumed at 4 pm The delegation of the Mixed Group and the Green-Left Alliance were in conversation with the Head of State. Then starting at 5pm and one hour apart, the Terzo Polo, M5S and Pd Groups, led by their respective leaders Carlo Calenda, Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta.

“We reiterated to the president the gigantic concern over the cost of energy. We believe that this is not perceived sufficiently by the majority or by the other oppositions. We believe that this could be at risk for the social stability of the country,” he said. Carlo Calenda after consultations. After Berlusconi’s words, she added, “a definitive clarification must come. Meloni’s words were greatly appreciated, however one thing is the words, one thing the facts”. “Action and Italia viva will be in opposition from this government, without discounts. An opposition that will try to engage the government on concrete issues“. The delegation pointed out to President Mattarella that” there is a political force that has taken 8 percent that has remained outside any kind of institutional representation – Calenda said – We do not make it a disease but it is of course, we have not told the president this, that there is a clear intention to exclude us from the other oppositions. The unity of the oppositions: surely there are two “.

A third pole support for the government? “There is no such possibility. There is a majority that has won, they must govern and we will not receive support on trust. It will come if they present the regasification plant, if they have a package on the bills done right, we will vote for it. The rest we have strictly excluded, it is not within the range of possibilities “, said Calenda.

“We always trust in the experience, competence and wisdom of President Mattarella also for these next steps at the beginning of the legislature. We expect an executive with a strong pro-European vocation, a necessary and indisputable condition ” Giuseppe Conte at the Quirinale with the M5S delegation for consultations. “The complete reconstruction of Silvio Berlusconi’s reasoning” struck us strongly and poses a serious problem for us. condemn with the most elementary norms of international law “, explained the pentastellato leader. This “prompted us to represent our strong perplexity that the ministry of the Farnesina, so central, could be entrusted to an exponent of FI”.

“Nobody questions the firm condemnation of Russian military action and support for the Ukrainian people, but for over 200 days this strategy has embraced a path” that has led to “a military escalation that exposes us to the risk of the atomic conflict and to a galloping economic crisis “therefore it is necessary to open” a peace negotiation for the ceasefire “, adds Conte.

“We represented the bewilderment with which we witnessed the divisions and contrasts of the center-right forces that are preparing to form a government. They must be aware that the country cannot wait, linger on clashes and conflicts, we must put them aside and respond to expectations of citizens “, he then underlined, adding:” We are far from a conservative policy, but reactionary policies are different. hands and the civil conquests in us will find a wall, we will oppose them with all our ability and vigor “.

For Conte, moreover, “a unitary opposition is not in the order of things at the moment. The Democratic Party will hold its congress and we will fight our opposition battles. I imagine that there may be many passages in which we can find ourselves together but this is not the time to coordinate the unitary opposition at the tables and establish a coordinated and permanent control room “.

“We have expressed the will in our opposition action to push the government to take a national initiative if there were not in this EU Council a definition of the gas price ceiling and decoupling”, he said. Enrico Letta al Colle with the Pd delegation after consultations. “We have confirmed to the President of the Republic that we will be convinced to oppose in Parliament, a rigorous and firm opposition to a majority that came out victorious, which is a majority in Parliament but not in the country“, he said, adding:” Obviously, starting from the three main issues on which our electoral campaign was based – work, rights and the environment – these are points for us on which we will be vigilant: we will not accept setbacks or ambiguities “.

“The government that will be born must be unambiguous on the firm condemnation of the Russian invasion and on the support of the Ukrainian people in the resistance and for the attempt to achieve true lasting peace”, the words of Letta, who continued: “We must be clear on the fact that our country must have a government in continuity with the European and Atlantic alliances, which have always represented the country’s way of being “. Letta therefore expresses “great concern for what has happened in recent days, the ambiguity has grown and the internal division of a majority that is more electoral than political in the three weeks after the vote has been made even more marked”.

“These days it has become clear that there are very different paths, different concepts, different friendships” in the majority. “The words expressed in the last few hours by President Berlusconi and President Fontana have sounded an alarm bell about Italy’s positioning”, he underlined.

“We will be in defense of the Constitution. This does not mean that we are not available for a discussion to fix and improve, but we are firmly opposed to the overturning of the Constitution”, he added.