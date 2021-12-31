It received little attention, but on the same day that Speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp received the coalition agreement from the Rutte IV cabinet, she was handed another report. It was the Thursday before the Christmas recess, and SGP MP Kees van der Staaij gave her a report on behalf of a committee of MPs that examined how political groups in the House of Representatives can better perform their duties. How they can better control the cabinet.

According to Van der Staaij, this ‘fruit of reflection’ was desperately needed. His committee noted what the Parliamentary Interrogation Committee for Childcare Allowance and the temporary Parliamentary Committee on Implementing Organizations had already established: the House’s supervisory task must be strengthened urgently. In the report, he makes tentative suggestions on how things can be improved. More cooperation, more reflection, more time for deepening. According to Van der Staaij, the House should adopt a ‘more proactive’ attitude and design control in a ‘more systematic way’. This can be done, for example, by inviting experts more often prior to a debate, as happened in recent months during the corona crisis. But in the end MPs have to want it too, he says, paraphrasing Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: “If you want to build a ship, you don’t give orders to your men and women, but teach them to long for the endless sea.”

Many MPs inexperienced

The fourth Rutte cabinet will most likely take office on January 10, consisting of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. It will be a cabinet that will come up with many plans after a year of standstill – Rutte III fell in January 2021. The labor market is being reformed, tens of billions are being spent on nitrogen and climate policy, the subsidy system must be abolished. The House of Representatives is entering a period in which a deluge of bills will be submitted.

But how well is the House prepared for its supervisory task? The 150 seats in parliament are divided over a record number of nineteen political groups. The Chamber is inexperienced – more than a third of the MPs have been there for less than a year. Debates in the House fan out into nightly sessions, due to the large number of speakers. The MPs, already heavily taxed, will soon have to check no fewer than 20 ministers and nine state secretaries.

The legislative process is already running smoothly, writes the independent Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt on Thursday on his blog. Partly due to opposition from the government, partly due to a lack of reflection in the House. He uses the example of three bills to enable 2G and 3G in the workplace. These had to be “rammed with brute force by the States General,” leaving no time for serious treatment.

Negative advice was also ignored by the cabinet, and the 2G proposal ultimately only failed because coalition party CU was against it. There was no question of any dualism, especially not because several members of the cabinet are now also members of parliament. Omtzigt writes that the lessons of the Allowances affair, in which bad laws formed the basis of a harsh system, have not been learned: “At home you see struggle and reproach on television. But what you are really going to miss is the dull and thorough treatment of a law.”

Nilüfer Gündogan (Volt), a member of parliament since March, notices that coalition coercion makes proper control difficult. “They leave little room for the opposition. A clear moment that proves this was a request from the PVV recently. In an arrangement of work they wanted to request a debate about poverty, a growing and major problem. The entire opposition, from left to right, supported that, except for the SGP and the coalition. I think that is typical: the coalition is holding on to each other.” MPs, she says, ‘are laymen who try to master professional knowledge as best as possible. Gündogan therefore tries to do her ‘homework’ as well as possible. “And to remain reasonable.” Does that work? “That is the finger on the sore spot. Since July I have been asking for a plan to make up for delayed care. Every motion that requested this has been rejected. All those things that are reasonable and sensible don’t get through.”

More cooperation groups

In order to be stronger and to debate more efficiently, political groups work together more intensively during debates. MPs more often speak on behalf of other political groups. Kees van der Staaij says: „We must do the same with nineteen less hastily. We didn’t have time for a debate about games of chance, which is a very important subject, so we let the ChristenUnie take the floor. But it could also have been the SP.” Van der Staaij previously worked with the BoerBurgerBeweging and JA21. “My supporters think that is only positive. They say: how good that they don’t catch each other flying alone in The Hague.”

The plenary debates attract the most attention. But most of the control work is done in the parliamentary committees, says Van der Staaij. Like Pieter Omtzigt, he mainly believes in paying more attention to the tough, procedural work of the standing committees. “The procedure meetings, for example. They dangle at the bottom of the list of MPs, but that is the backbone of our work. That is where we set our priorities and determine our strategy. I intend to spend more time on that, and then let someone else do the debate.”

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021