Neymar’s renewal confirmed that, despite Laporta’s fireworks with Zahavi, there was nothing to do with the Brazilian. There is no money at Barça, and there is a lot of spending with very expensive chips. And if there wasn’t one for Neymar, there won’t be one for Haaland, despite Barça’s requests to LaLiga to make economic control more flexible next season … Alemany and Planes will have to exercise creativity, explore new markets and

Barça circulates towards a low cost squad with a view to the 2021-22 season. This is confirmed by the almost closed signings of Éric García and Kun Agüero. Two players who will improve the general level of the squad, but not the starting eleven. For example, Araújo has a market value of 25 million euros, already higher than that of Èric García (20). Mateu Alemany thinks of Agüero as a substitute striker, who must complete an attack front in which Depay can also be. The conditions of the signing of the Dutchman were approved at the beginning of the season, and Barça could maintain their commitment if Ronald Koeman continues. Èric García, Agüero and Depay can be joined by Emerson, for whom Barça will pay nine million euros to keep one hundred percent of their rights; and Wijnaldum, although this incorporation has no consensus.

With a debt of 1,173 million euros, of which 760 are short-term, the Barça of the 2021-22 season has to be a minimal and realistic Barça. He has exorbitant chips to meet in the post-pandemic and the renewal of Messi is upon him, who will once again take a good chunk of his economy. Going from front to back, Barça will get rid of Braithwaite if they can and will bet with Ansu as the starting striker, with Agüero behind. Depay will accompany Messe, Griezmann and Dembélé in the other positions above because Trincao will be loaned out. Nobody rules out that Griezmann or Dembélé come out if there is a good offer. Koeman, Alemany and Planes no longer have Coutinho.

In the center of the field, they are looking for a club for Pjanic and a loan for Riqui Puig, and the future of Sergi Roberto is in the air. Nico will rise from the subsidiary and, probably, Collado. They will follow, in principle, Busquets, Pedri, De Jong and Ilaix. And a piece is missing. Koeman, as previously written, would like it to be Wijnaldum, but it is not clear. Barça also has Ryan Gravenberch on their radar, although sources of the Barcelona club assure that the follow-up is done with a view to the future, not to the immediate present.

In defense, the signing of Èric García will complete the central line. The club hopes to release Umtiti and stay with Piqué, Araújo, García, Lenglet and Mingueza. Piqué and Èric García have shown that they can play as left centrals, a position for which Alaba was interested, who is close to Madrid according to all the information. On the right side, and if he decides not to cash in, Barça could stay with Emerson to compete for a position with Dest. To this day, the club has no non-EU problems (Agüero has a Spanish passport). On the left side, Júnior will come out and Alejandro Balde and Alba, except for surprise, could occupy the position. In goal, Ter Stegen will remain untouchable. Neto will go out and, except for a surprise and a ‘gifted’ goalkeeper (Rui Silva was an option but he committed to Betis), Iñaki Peña will be the new second goalkeeper of the first team.