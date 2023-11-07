From Eolo-Kometa to Polti-Kometa, with the return – as the first name – of a sponsor who made history in cycling. As we already knew – the official communication arrived today – the professional team of Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador in 2024 will be called Polti-Kometa. Polti, leader in steam applications for ironing, domestic and professional cleaning, had already been in cycling between 1983 and 2000, achieving very important successes, such as the 1999 Giro d’Italia won by Ivan Gotti. Ivan Basso sees a promising future for the team: “It’s a moment of great pride for me. Being able to bring a name as prestigious as Polti back to the world of cycling is a dream come true. With the lasting support of Kometa and the new energy of Polti, we can look to the future with confidence, aware that we can offer the team new resources and ambitious perspectives. This partnership represents a combination of experience and passion, uniting two entrepreneurs like Francesca and Giacomo. The goal is clear: to create opportunities for emerging cyclists, take the team to the next level of excellence and make it emerge as a point of reference in the world of cycling.” In the workforce for 2024, awaiting the official arrival of Matteo Fabbro, there are the brothers Davide and Mattia Bais and the emerging talent Davide Piganzoli, 3rd in the last Tour de l’Avenir.