Unfortunately they aren't there details in this regard, so it is impossible to say what it is about. The Japanese publisher has not announced any game with this title, but we imagine there is something behind it.

Who knows what lies behind Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree the new registered trademark from Bandai Namco in Europe in recent days. More precisely, the registration dates back to January 22, 2024.

Previous

Bandai Namco has a long history of trademarks emerging shortly before announcements, like the one from SPYxANYA: Operation Memories dating back to last September, or Sparking! Zero,” related to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero!, or “Rhythm Connect,” which hid Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect, or “Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn,” and “We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie.”

In short, even Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree could be a video game, considering the company's habits.

Having said this, it is fair to remember that for now nothing is certain, apart from the brand. So we are waiting for a possible official announcement, which we hope won't make us wait too long and which hides an excellent title.