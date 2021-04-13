A vacation in Turkey in the summer will cost about a quarter more than in April-May, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told Izvestia. Although, according to her, in June there is still an opportunity to relax at the prices of tours for the May holidays, if restrictions on rest in this country are not extended.

Now tourists will be offered to postpone trips to later dates, and probably with a surcharge, since holidays in May and summer cost differently, Sergey Agafonov, general director of the Network of Last Minute Vouchers, told Izvestia.

“If tourists postpone their trips to July-August, the surcharge will be significant, since this is the peak season. Another possible scenario is that travelers will be offered a postponement to the next year with fixing the ruble exchange rate and maintaining the tour parameters: duration, number of tourists, hotel. The operators will determine the terms of refund and transfer of tours independently, ”the expert noted.

On the evening of April 12, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced that the operational headquarters to prevent the import and spread of a new coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation decided to limit regular and charter flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1. Only two regular flights a week will remain: Moscow – Istanbul, Istanbul – Moscow.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Dead end of the season: tourists will be offered to change spring Turkey to autumn