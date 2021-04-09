Italian entrepreneurs in the tourism sector are organizing vouchers for vaccination with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”. The founder of the travel company Pietro di Febo told about this in his interview. REN TVpublished on Friday 9th April.

Pietro di Febo pointed out that the proposal for tourist vaccine tours to Moscow, which was discussed with the Russian partners of the travel agency, has been fully implemented.

“We have started negotiations with our Russian partners. In different parts of Russia we have different partners with whom we organized trips to Russia before the pandemic, and together with them we prepared an offer for clients. At the moment, our offer is already completely ready, “- said the founder of the travel agency.

The travel company offers clients several variations of travel in Russia, and Pietro di Febo highlighted these proposals: Moscow – St. Petersburg, Moscow – Golden Ring, as well as Moscow – southern regions: Krasnodar, Rostov and Crimea.

The Italian entrepreneur also noted that 90% of clients do not opt ​​for drugs available in Europe. People believe that the Russian vaccine is much better and safer than its European counterpart. However, due to the fact that European countries refuse to import the Russian “Sputnik V”, their residents are ready to go to another country to be vaccinated.

It is known that the implementation of similar vaccine tours to Moscow is observed in Turkey.

Earlier on April 9, it became known about Germany’s intention to conclude an agreement with Russia on the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Some German federal states have indicated that they want to conclude a deal with a Russian supplier on their own.