About 250 people consider themselves victims of the activities of Chelyabinsk resident Natalya Tishenko – she sold unusually cheap tours around Russia, many of which did not take place. As channels for advertising, she used unofficial chats of public organizations – “MnogoMama”, “Support of Russia”, and therefore the victims were mainly mothers of many children and entrepreneurs. Some of them have already contacted the police, and at least one criminal case has been opened, Izvestia found out. Tishenko herself explains the problems in some tours as force majeure and promises to gradually return money to all clients. Experts recommend checking the availability of a tour operator and travel agent in the federal register and not chasing suspiciously low prices.

In pursuit of the tour

The wards of the center for helping large families “MnogoMama” and entrepreneurs from the public organization “Support of Russia” call themselves victims of Chelyabinsk resident Natalya Tishenko. Information about her services – selling inexpensive trips around Russia – was advertised in their chats, and therefore aroused trust.

Irina Gordeeva, a mother of many children, said that this is how she became interested in the offer of BTG LLC. According to her, volunteers from the ManyMoms center have already gone on these trips and everything was successful. The company was founded by the husband of Natalya Tishenko, but the victims say that she did not introduce herself as its director.

As a result, Irina Gordeeva bought several tours at a very attractive price – 8-12 thousand rubles for travel and a week’s stay in a hotel. Tishenko explained such a low cost by the fact that part of it dates back to the state. But of the purchased trips, only one actually took place.

— A few months before my tour, the girls from the chat went on a similar trip to Altai, and began to actively complain about the conditions. It turned out that they only bought tickets there, and paid for the hotel for only one day, although they were traveling for a week. They started to kick them out of the hotel, and they were mostly all families with many children,” said Irina Gordeeva.

As a result, women with children had to borrow money, take out loans and live in one room with ten of them, she continued. Despite customer complaints, offers from Tishenko continued to “pop up” in chats of public organizations – fitness tours and business trips were advertised to establish business partnerships.

“In Obninsk alone, 40 people were injured,” Tatyana Morozova, a volunteer lawyer at the MnogoMama center, told Izvestia. — The main problem is that none of those who approached Tishenko entered into an agreement according to the rules. We plan to write a pre-trial claim to the entrepreneur, and if she does not respond, we will file a civil lawsuit in court.

Entrepreneur Evgenia Prinko is among the victims. She told Izvestia that in April 2023 she learned about Natalya Tishenko from a friend. She was planning to go to Minsk with a group of businessmen.

“The heads of enterprises gathered to develop contacts and establish cooperation,” she explained. — Tishenko said that the program is supported by the government, which, under the conditions of sanctions, is helping entrepreneurs in this way. To go, you had to pay an accreditation fee of 11 thousand rubles.

When it became known about the incident with mothers with many children in Altai, Evgenia Prinko and other participants in the future trip demanded that Tishenko return the money.

“Later we found out that she organized many trips around Russia – she had clients from almost every city in the country,” she explained. — In our case, we filed a claim with the Krasnodar Arbitration Court, the documents are being considered. I note that BGT LLC is on the register of unscrupulous suppliers, and it has about four enforcement proceedings that have not been closed. And Tishenko herself has more than 30 enforcement proceedings.

According to the Unified Information System of State Procurement, BGT LLC was included in the register of unscrupulous service providers after the contract with it was terminated by the Office of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Novosibirsk Region – “due to a significant violation by the supplier of the terms of the contract.” In total, BGT is listed as a service provider under 29 government contracts totaling 20.2 million rubles.

The victims emphasize that Tishenko continues to organize trips. They expressed confidence that the refunds that the entrepreneur still makes are fees from new clients for tours. That is, the victims assume, the business is built like a “pyramid”.

— She returns from 500 rubles. The principle is simple: those who are more indignant, she gives more,” said Evgenia Prinko.

The victims of Tishenko’s actions are residents of the Stavropol and Krasnodar territories, Krasnoyarsk region and Kaluga region.

Tatyana Morozova said that some of the victims contacted law enforcement agencies. Izvestia has at its disposal the official response of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Stavropol Territory, according to which one such collective complaint is currently being investigated. “On another fact, a criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud). The necessary investigative actions are being carried out,” the document says.

Dissatisfied people are invited to court

Natalya Tishenko herself, in an interview with Izvestia, stated that she does not organize tourist trips, but only business tours. Natalya Tishenko did not explain the circumstances surrounding the purchase of trips by mothers with many children.

At the same time, according to her, travel usually proceeded normally, but force majeure does occur. According to them, in particular, since May 2023, the entrepreneur began making refunds, offering replacement trips or other options for resolving the issue.

— About 11 million rubles have already been paid. It remains to pay a little, and I will pay off the debt at the end of this year and a small tail will remain for January 2024,” she said.

She assures that she does not organize or advertise new trips – she has suspended her activities until she returns all the money to clients. And he promises free tours to representatives of the business community as compensation.

“If someone has any dissatisfaction, they can go to court,” Tishenko noted. “But in most cases, everything can be resolved peacefully.” This is a terrible situation and I feel very bad. I apologize to those people who have not yet received payments.

In 2020, Natalya Tishenko was tried in the Chelyabinsk region for theft of property by deception. According to investigators, she deceived 71 tourists in 2018. From the court verdict it follows that she organized “an on-site fitness project “Fitnes-candy”, the goals and objectives of which, according to advertising campaigns on the social network “VKontakte”, were services for physical health and personal growth.”

She sold trips to Sochi, China, France, and Bali, but her clients did not receive the promised services. Some were unable to fly because departure dates were repeatedly postponed; others had difficulties checking into a hotel and then obtaining return tickets to Chelyabinsk. In total, the initiative group of victims included 89 deceived tourists. They claimed that they were in a tourist “pyramid.” The total damage they caused was estimated at 2.5 million rubles. Tishenko herself explained the incident by difficulties with the ticket program and promised to return the money to all clients.

As a result, the Snezhinsky City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region found Tishenko guilty of six crimes and sentenced her to a fine of 25 thousand rubles.

How to protect yourself from scammers

Such cases become known about five to six times a season, Georgy Mokhov, head of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry (RST) committee on legal issues and director of the law firm Persona Grata, told Izvestia.

— Various types of scammers usually become more active during periods of high demand – for example, before the New Year. As a rule, they lure with a low price, with an offer to “relax in a five-star hotel for the price of a three-star” or “ten days for the price of two,” he said.

At the same time, they are trying to withdraw payments from customers as quickly as possible, saying that “the supply is limited.”

“Sometimes it’s not even clear who you’re paying to; they send you some links or ask you to transfer money to a card,” said the lawyer.

If you transfer money unofficially, “bypass the cash register,” then it will be difficult to get it back, he said. A fraudster can withdraw funds outside the country – then it will be impossible to get them back.

“Therefore, you need to be careful when purchasing a tour. Compare the price with other similar offers on the Internet. If it differs by two times, it is already doubtful,” advised Georgy Mokhov.

True, a low price is not always a 100% sign of fraud. There are “last minute tours” when the tour operator needs to fill the last seat on a plane or bus. In this case, the price is indeed lower – but not half, the lawyer noted.

With a high degree of probability, you can fall into the clutches of scammers by clicking on advertisements on social networks that say that “tour operators make money from tourists, and real prices are much lower,” RST President Ilya Umansky noted in a conversation with Izvestia.

— The margins of the tourism business are very low – only 10-15%, which are shared between the tour operator and the agent. Occasionally, travel agents can offer tours cheaper at the expense of their commission, without earning anything from them. But this is a 5-7% discount, not 30-40%,” he said.

If the price of a tour raises questions, it is worth checking the presence in the federal register of a tour operator (trip organizer) and a travel agent (direct seller who communicates with the tourist), advised Georgy Mokhov.

Tourists who realize they have become victims of scammers should contact the police and file a lawsuit to get their money back, both experts said.

“But unfortunately, this is not a guarantee that the money will be returned. Much depends on whether the funds are in the accounts of this organization or individual entrepreneur,” noted Georgy Mokhov.

There have been cases where tourists were unable to return their money for tours. One of the loudest is the bankruptcy of the tour operator Natalie Tours in 2018. Then each of her clients received about 5 thousand rubles instead of full compensation for the trip.