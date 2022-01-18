Davis Cup player Jan-Lennard Struff said goodbye to the Australian Open in the first round. The 31-year-old tennis pro from Warstein clearly lost 4:6, 3:6, 2:6 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday. The world number 52. accept the next opening defeat at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. Struff has not won a singles match in Melbourne since 2018.

The world number 57. van de Zandschulp drew attention to himself at the US Open last September. As a qualifier, he reached the quarterfinals in New York and was the only player to win a set against eventual Russian tournament winner Daniil Medvedev.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, on the other hand, won almost at the same time against the Italian Marco Cecchinato 6: 4, 7: 5, 7: 6 (7: 0) and further improved the German men’s balance with his second round entry. The 38-year-old from Augsburg will now meet Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who is 15th, or Stefano Travaglia from Italy on Thursday.

From the German men, Alexander Zverev, Dominik Koepfer, Yannick Hanfmann and Oscar Otte had already won their opening games on Monday.