C.raig Tiley is crisis-tested. With the application of sensitive diplomatic skills, the tournament director of the Australian Open has already overcome many critical situations. In 2018, for example, when the tennis pros flirted with a strike to get higher prize money at the Grand Slam tournaments, Tiley was on the front lines for a compromise. Last year he had to moderate the handling of the devastating bush fires.

In addition, there are unpleasant regular debates about Margaret Court. After the Australian tennis heroin, which once won 24 Grand Slam titles and is now mostly talked about with racist, homophobic or transphobic statements, there is still one in Melbourne Park named the largest tennis arenas. She recently received various honors for this purpose. Tiley always emphasizes that although you do not share her views, you recognize the athletic life achievement. It’s a tightrope walk.

New territory for Tiley

A challenge like the one she is facing this year is new territory, even for Tiley. Holding the Australian Open in the midst of a pandemic is an organizational gigaproject. A “logistical puzzle”, as he himself says. The key figures alone are enormous: almost 10,000 corona tests, more than 2000 additional security guards, around 1200 professionals and their companions who were flown in with 17 charter planes from all over the world.

Last week there was a hustle and bustle like never before at the facility on the Yarra River with six parallel preparation tournaments. And that without most of the up to 30,000 spectators expected every day for the Australian Open, which started on Monday. On the first day there were officially 17,922 spectators, as the organizers announced.

Tiley’s ambitions are about as huge as his task. “We will send a signal to the world,” he announced full-bodied weeks ago. “A signal that Melbourne is the event capital of the world.” There has been no major event of this kind since the outbreak of the pandemic. Now they want to “serve as an example that such an event is also possible in these times”.

“Zero Covid” strategy

Almost a little in the background with so much Australian pride that Tiley is South African. After an ambitious playing career, he once even looked after the Davis Cup selection in his home country before he switched to the official ranks and in 2013 took over the management of the Australian tennis association. He has since built a good reputation. The Australian Open are an important economic factor in the Melbourne region. They prosper under his leadership, and in 2020 there was ultimately a profit of over 200 million euros.

This time, however, Tiley was primarily concerned with making a tournament possible at all. To do this, he had to unconditionally submit to the rigorous “Zero Covid” strategy of Australian politics. Ultimately, the Australian Open owes its chance for an appetizer to normality primarily to the weeks of privation of the population during the tough lockdown.

“The virus treats everyone equally”

The Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, never left any doubt that the tennis stars would not have to expect any special treatment – for example with regard to the obligatory 14-day hotel quarantine when entering the country. “The virus treats everyone equally, so do we,” he said.

Tiley managed to negotiate at least the privilege of five-hour training sessions a day. But when the first positive cases surfaced on the charter flights, that was soon settled for 72 players. How shaky the whole project remains was also shown on Wednesday when a hotel employee tested positive for the virus.

507 participants and officials had to be quarantined again immediately, and games for the next day were canceled. They were only allowed to leave their hotel rooms after negative test results. Ultimately, therefore, Tiley knows himself that he may not be safe until the match point in the final. “From a logistical point of view, it would be a small miracle if we can do it,” he says.