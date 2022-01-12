People of Determination who participated in a special session on the sidelines of the Dubai World Summit to facilitate tourism for People of Determination, which was moderated by the Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Majid Al-Osaimi, confirmed that there are a number of challenges they face in mobility, residence and travel worldwide, most notably providing parking spaces close to them at the arrivals area. And circulating the automated system to open the doors of toilets at airports to facilitate the entry of passengers with mobility disabilities.

They also recommended setting up a site for them at the airline’s booking centers to facilitate booking. And train crews carriers to deal with them. And allocating toilets inside the plane that are suitable for people with mobility disabilities. And providing their own white cane, in addition to providing Braille on the plane within the movie screens. Providing programs and series translated in sign language, and an iPad equipped to serve travelers with hearing disabilities.

The summit stressed the importance of joint international cooperation to make service facilities, such as airports, air carriers, hotels, various means of transportation, communication and communication, websites, shopping centers and other facilities and services, friendly to people of determination, whose number is estimated at about one billion people around the world, with the World Health Organization expected to reach this number. to two billion people in 2050.

Lectures delivered by international experts during the summit indicated that the volume of lost opportunities on the economy and global tourism amounted to about 142 billion euros annually, as a result of the reluctance of millions of people of determination to travel due to the lack of appropriate services and facilities in many cities of the world, noting the necessity of Commitment to “universal design” standards to accelerate the preparation of cities to become more friendly and responsive to the needs of people of determination in terms of mobility and decent living.

The summit was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airlines and Group, sponsor of the Summit, Minister of Community Development Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Al Sagheer Al Ketbi, and Director General of Dubai Authority Civil Aviation, Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Vice President of Dubai Airports, Jamal Al Hai, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Member of the International Paralympic Committee, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination, Majed Al-Osaimi, Saeed Ahmed Thani Al Tayer, Executive Director of the Planning and Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and a number of senior officials concerned.

During its discussions and training courses, the summit shed light on the challenges faced by about one billion people who have a certain type of need for assistance, according to the statistics of the World Health Organization, during their movement as residents, visitors or tourists in the cities of the world, and the need to strengthen legislation, laws, infrastructure and services that meet their needs and aspirations and their right to discover the world easily and conveniently.

The summit comes with the gradual return to the recovery of the travel and tourism sectors, after the disastrous effects of “Covid-19” on these two sectors globally, to discuss the challenges facing the industry at the present time and the lessons learned from the crisis, especially with regard to tourists with determination.

The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Al-Saghir Al-Ketbi, said that Dubai, with its distinguished geographical location in the heart of the world, and its unique capabilities, has come to the fore in the international tourism scene and its map, especially medical tourism in which it excels, in addition to being one of the most cities in the world. Attracting tourists, and the preferred destination for those looking for luxury, safe living and happiness.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Daoud Al-Hajri, confirmed that the municipality has adopted the issuance of the “Dubai Code” for the qualified environment, in the design of buildings, to be classified as friendly to people of determination, and has implemented this in all tourist destinations and facilities, and succeeded in making them friendly to tourists of determination, by providing The type of services suitable for them, such as private parking, suitable elevators and wheelchairs, in addition to providing free entry for people of determination and some of their companions.

The Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, stated that the Emirate of Dubai has succeeded in providing a suitable environment for people of determination according to its strategy, as it has become a friendly city for people of determination through the “My Community is a Place for All” initiative, and represented the “Dubai 2020” strategy. » A road map to enable and integrate this category, and its government sector played a tangible role in supporting the implementation of this strategy, and transforming the emirate into a friendly city for people of determination, referring to the facilities provided by Dubai Customs to enable and facilitate people of determination, as Dubai Customs provided a complete exemption for goods, medical devices and special items. Customs fees for the uses of people of determination, in addition to rehabilitating the infrastructure in the department.

The Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Julfar, confirmed that the authority is working closely with service providers for people of determination to ensure the quality of services and their alignment with the national strategy in support of empowering people of determination.

The Vice President of Dubai Airports, Jamal Al Hai, stated that Dubai has taken the initiative again to restore easy tourism to the fore, as it was among the first destinations that successfully opened to international tourists months before hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of its vision to become one of the best The preferred destinations for tourists of determination, based on an integrated system of legislation, advanced infrastructure and distinguished services.

• Launching training programs for aviation sector employees on protocols for dealing with autistic children.

Autistic children… Special requirements while traveling

On the sidelines of the “Dubai World Summit to Facilitate Tourism for People of Determination”, “Sanad Village” in the Sustainable City in Dubai, which is the largest center for the rehabilitation and education of people of determination in the world, launched a training program aimed at qualifying employees of airlines, hotel facilities and tourism sectors on how to deal with injured visitors with Autism Spectrum Disorder, in cooperation with the Dubai World Summit to Facilitate Tourism for People of Determination.

The program aims to rehabilitate workers in the airports and tourism sectors and prepare them to deal with people of determination, especially those with autism spectrum disorders, to enable them to provide a distinguished tourism experience for them and their families in line with Dubai’s vision of facilitating tourism for people of determination and enhancing its position as one of the best and safest destinations for travel and living.

The program includes several tracks, including training airport staff, tourism sectors, and hotel establishments on how to deal with children and parents.

The program also includes dealing with the challenges of children with autism, as travel constitutes a major challenge for them.

Tourism is rebuilding itself

By December 2021, more than 85 countries have eased travel restrictions on international tourists, who have been fully vaccinated, as there was a huge rise in demand for global tourism in 2021 that coincided with the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere.

The Head of Ethics, Culture and Social Responsibility at the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Marina Deutalev, said the tourism industry has demonstrated its resilience and leadership in collaborating with governments and civil society to rebuild itself better.

“Universal accessibility in tourism is about human rights and the access of all people to tourism infrastructure, products and services. The tourism sector must meet the requirements of travelers of determination and consider it a moral responsibility and a legal obligation.”

142 billion euros lost opportunities on tourism

The President of the European Network for Affordable Tourism, Anna Grazia Laura, confirmed that the lack of appropriate facilities and services causes the global economy to lose about 142 billion euros every year, and three million and 400 thousand jobs annually.



20 recommendations

A group of people of determination participated in a special session moderated by Majid Al-Osaimi, during which they confirmed the existence of a number of challenges they face in mobility, residence and travel worldwide. Most notably:

1 – Preparing a passport for the specifications of equipment and tools for travelers of people of determination with mobility disabilities.

2 – Providing toilets with special specifications to suit their needs.

3 – Providing cars to transport people of determination from the airport to hotels or tourist places in various countries of the world.

4- Providing professional staff who are proficient in dealing with travelers of determination with their various needs at check-in points, security checks, passports, and other points inside the airport facilities, and inviting staff

To treat passengers with special needs as normal passengers.

5 – Providing sign language indicative panels (guiding video) in airport buildings to help people of determination and guide them to the correct area to complete travel procedures.

6- Providing sign language interpreters at airports to assist people with hearing disabilities.

7- Providing a special car to complete travel procedures for people with mobility disabilities, and enable them to

Enjoy the airport experience, and have the opportunity to walk around the duty free and taste the food

And drinks in airport restaurants and cafes instead of putting them in a special lounge until it’s time for their flight.

8 – Providing inspection devices for people of determination, especially (the movement category) to avoid embarrassment and inconvenience that the passenger may be exposed to at some airports when he is removed from the wheelchair for security checks.

9 – Providing a special mechanism that allows passengers of determination to quickly collect their luggage at the baggage claim area.

10 – Providing nearby parking for people of determination at the arrivals area.

11 – Circulating the automated system in opening toilet doors at airports to facilitate entry, especially for travelers with mobility disabilities, because the doors in some airports are heavy and require physical strength to open them.

12 – Allocating a site for people of determination at the reservation centers of airlines to facilitate booking, with the need to fulfill the provision of the services they requested to be provided on the plane.

13 – Training the crews of carriers to deal with travelers of determination and granting them their rights stipulated in accordance with the laws of international institutions concerned with the transport and travel sector.

14 – Providing a sufficient number of wheelchairs inside the cabin of the plane for use in transporting people of determination, as carriers usually provide only one chair, while there are more than one passenger with a mobility disability on the same flight.

15 – Allocating toilets inside the aircraft that are suitable for passengers with mobility disabilities, in terms of space and ability to move and rotate.

16 – Providing sign language to explain safety instructions during flights.

17 – Providing aircraft with a land line for passengers with visual impairments and providing their own white cane, in addition to providing Braille language inside the aircraft within the movie screens.

18 – Providing programs and series translated into sign language for the hearing impaired traveler to enjoy watching during the flight.

19 – Providing an iPad equipped to serve passengers with hearing disabilities, with the aim of facilitating the task of the flight attendant in serving passengers of this category.

20 – Allocating seats with foldable handles to enable travelers of determination to move freely.



