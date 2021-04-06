The Thai authorities will begin to monitor the movements and contacts of foreign tourists using a special application. Writes about this edition of The Star.

It is clarified that before traveling to Thailand, travelers will have to register in the Thailand Plus application, which tracks geolocation using GPS and Bluetooth technologies. Also, when visiting shopping centers and shops, vacationers need to scan the QR code.

The program can be installed on the phone by users of IOS and Android, having previously downloaded there the confirmation of entry. According to the kingdom’s authorities, such a security measure will prevent possible tourist contacts with those infected with COVID-19 and prevent an outbreak of coronavirus infection.

“Despite concerns about privacy, the developers of the application state that your location is confidential and can only be accessed by the Department of Disease Control and the Ministry of Health,” the Thai media noted.

Earlier in March, it was reported that the two-week quarantine was canceled for vaccinated tourists arriving in Phuket. From July 1, travelers with a vaccination certificate will be able to avoid the 14-day isolation. As the Minister of Thailand clarified, if such a scenario is successful, it will be extended to other popular tourist destinations within the country.