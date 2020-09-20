Agra: 17th-century love monument Taj Mahal and Agra Fort are ready to reopen after six months from Monday. These places were closed due to the Corona epidemic. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have made all necessary arrangements to reopen the tourist spots.

Amarnath Gupta, the caretaker of the Taj Mahal, said, “Sanitization, thermal screening, painting of circles for social distancing, have been done at the east and west gates. Only 2500 tourists will be allowed inside in one shift and it is only online booking The foreigners will have to pay Rs 1100 for the entry ticket and the visitors of the country will pay Rs 50 per ticket. To enter the main platform for the view of the tombs of Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, Rs 200 The ticket is extras. “

117 killed in Corona so far in Agra

The Health Department has reported 105 new corona virus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,706 cases have been registered so far, out of which 3727 people have recovered. The number of active cases is 862, while 117 deaths have taken place so far.

Meanwhile, Agra University announced to postpone the MBBS examination to be held from Monday after 25 medicos found to be Kovid positive on Saturday evening. The infected medicos have been admitted to the isolation ward. University officials said that the new dates will be announced after consultation with the SN Medical College official.

