There is good news for tourists in Uttarakhand. The state government has issued new guidelines for tourists coming to the state in view of Corona. Under this, they will be allowed to enter the state without conducting a corona examination. Along with this, the obligation of limited days for them to stay in the state has also been removed. Tourists can now stay for as many days as they want to stay in the state. They also do not have to show a 96-hour-old negative report of Corona on the border.Along with this, the mandatory condition of two nights stay in the hotel for tourists has also been abolished in the new order. These orders have been issued on Tuesday. After the new guidelines issued by the government, now tourists will be able to come to the state unhindered and they will not have to be quarantined on arrival in the state. This is sure to encourage tourist activities in the state. In fact, two days ago, the government had scrapped the border check system for people coming to the state, but the condition for tourists to show a negative report of the corona on the border or to check on the border itself.

Tourists will be able to come without investigation

Not only this, the condition of stay in the hotel or home stay for at least two nights was kept for the tourists coming in the state, but now the government has completely abolished all these conditions. Now tourists will be able to come without checking, but they will have to register on the smart city portal before coming. They will not have to show a negative report of the corona even during check-in upon arrival at the hotel. During this time thermal screening and sanitization will be done. If the health of a tourist deteriorates during a stay in the hotel, his corona examination will be conducted and the hotel administration will have to inform the local administration when the report comes positive.