The authors of the blog “2X2TRIP” found out that they check the amount of alcohol on the border with Georgia

Russian tourists who went to Georgia by car revealed that when crossing the border, domestic customs officers are mainly interested in the amount of alcohol being transported. They spoke about the current situation at the Upper Lars checkpoint in their personal blog “2X2TRIP” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

Travelers shared that they went to the border early in the morning, having rested the night before at the hotel and taking food and water with them. According to them, they managed to find themselves on neutral territory in the direction of the Georgian checkpoint in 40 minutes, but the difficulties began at the crossing itself. So, it took them 1.5 hours to get through it.

“Personally for us, the main trash on the Georgian border was for passengers. One huge queue was not regulated by anyone. Here, whoever is bolder, stronger, will pass faster. For a huge flow of people, only two people worked to check passports, ”complained the authors of the blog.

In the opposite direction, the tourists also decided to come to the border in the morning: it took passengers and the driver 15 minutes to inspect the car and pass the Georgian checkpoint, after which the travelers got into a “hard” traffic jam on neutral territory – it took about 2.5 hours.

“While we were standing, the drivers from the opposite side shared how much they are in this endless traffic jam. It turned out that on average, unless, of course, we are not lucky, a car with passengers passes the border in nine hours, ”said the tourists.

According to the observations of travelers, cars with food and drinks appeared along the roads, but toilets for tourists were not provided. Bloggers also advised to come to the border in the morning, well-rested and not hungry.

Earlier in July, Russian tourists were told how to spend less than 10,000 rubles on a trip to Georgia and back. So, travelers were advised to get to Vladikavkaz by budget airlines (Northern Wind), and from there transfer to a bus or minibus to Tbilisi.