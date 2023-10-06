Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Thousands of onlookers watched a tidal surge in China. This was so strong that it overflowed the bank and ripped people off the ground.

Zhejiang – In the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, people were able to observe the annual tidal wave. Huge waves are a regular occurrence, but this spectacular natural phenomenon attracts thousands of tourists and locals every year. This year at least the observers stayed dry. Footage circulating on social media shows the huge wave crashing over the shore and knocking people over with its force.

Tidal wave in China: The “silver dragon” sweeps people away

The tidal wave on the Qiantang River is also known as the “Silver Dragon”. It can grow up to nine meters high and reach a speed of 40 km/h. The natural spectacle can be seen every year around the 18th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, according to the weather portal Meteored explained. This year the spectacle could be observed on October 1st.

Even if the unique phenomenon is worth marveling at, caution is advised. The tidal wave can be dangerous due to the strong current. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), onlookers can be seen running away from the shore as the wave approaches. At the moment of impact, the water masses spread over the land. Incoming waves sometimes carry away passers-by who were near the shore. It is not known whether people were injured.

Annual spectacle: Tidal wave attracts thousands of onlookers

The cause of the large wave is the tide that moves the river from the mouth inland against the actual flow of the river, the Canadian news portal explained bnn. The resulting back wave then hits the shore. The flood lasts for several days. During this time, numerous high waves arise. Concrete barriers on the bank prevent major flooding from occurring.

The phenomenon attracts thousands of visitors every year. There will also be a cultural festival, such as bnn continue writing. The “Tide Watching Festival” is a long-standing tradition, the highlight of which is wave watching. As we know, the tides are influenced by the moon. NASA has warned in the past that the moon could cause severe flooding in the future. (vk)