THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10:27

The next

Thursday, July 1, will enter into force on

Covid insurance, which will cover, in case of need, the expenses derived from health care, travel and the extension of the stay of national and foreign tourists, both for the affected person and for the companions of the family nucleus.

The only condition is that the stays are made in regulated establishments in the Region of Murcia and travelers will be automatically covered by the policy as soon as they have checked in at the chosen accommodation. Tourists who habitually reside in other countries will also have other accident and illness coverage supplementary to that of Covid-19.

This is one of the measures launched by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports for «

promote the opening and reactivation of the sector and it pretends to be a ‘tourist claim’ ”. This is an initiative that wants to “reinforce the message that the Region of Murcia is a safe and high-quality destination and offers the maximum guarantees of safety.”

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, assured that this tool will be «a differential and strategic value», and showed his confidence that this insurance «helps to make the reactivation of tourism in the Region more intensive, and to know that This coverage exists and it will help to regain the confidence of travelers ”.

The policy, awarded to RACE Seguros, covers stays in hotels, hotel-apartments, pensions and hostels, tourist apartments, houses for tourist use registered in the registry, campsites, rural accommodation and tourist hostels, as well as health care, repatriation or return to the habitual residence and compensation for extension of stay due to Covid-19 disease.