Missing Chalk Giant Penis Upsets Tourists in UK

The disappearance of the chalk “Giant of Cerne Abbas” penis due to rain has upset tourists. About this reports Independent.

The Cerne Abbas Giant is an ancient geoglyph on a hillside near the village of Cerne Abbas in the United Kingdom. It is a giant figure of a naked man, approximately 55 metres long, carved into the side of a steep hill and best seen from across the valley or from the air. The figure is excavated into the hill by a trench 30 centimetres wide and about the same depth, exposing the chalk beneath the soil. The Cerne Abbas Giant is partly famous for its enormous and very visible penis.

This summer, frequent rains and high humidity have caused the giant’s penis to become overgrown with grass, hiding it from the view of tourists. Visitors have called on the National Trust, which is responsible for preserving the landmark, to trim the grass so that the penis can be seen again. A representative of the Trust explained that tourists should not worry about the grass growing, as it is constantly looked after, but specialists try not to touch the giant unnecessarily, as excessive interference causes soil erosion. Therefore, the grass is managed with the help of sheep.

“The area around the giant is grazed at least twice a year, which helps maintain good visibility and also creates ideal conditions for plants and insects,” a National Trust spokesman explained. He added that poor visibility of certain parts of the giant is temporary. After grazing, specialists will carry out annual maintenance – cleaning, weeding and edging the “Giant of Cerne Abbas”.

In 2023, a giant penis-shaped figure graced the historic lawn in the British city of Bath, set aside to celebrate the coronation of monarch Charles III. Unknown assailants cut the penis out of the grass in front of the Royal Crescent, a semicircle of 30 18th-century buildings