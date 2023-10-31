The 2024 budget law reviews the legislation on the tourist tax in view of the 2025 Jubilee. The changes can be read in the art. 82 of the text of the maneuver stamped by the State Accounting Office and provide for the possibility of increasing the tourist tax for tourists by up to 2 euros per night. Thus the municipalities will be able to use the extra revenue to cover the costs of the waste collection and disposal service. But there are also art cities that will be able to break the maximum ceiling of 10 euros per night.

The government has decided that in 2025, on the occasion of the celebrations of the Jubilee of the Catholic Church, the “provincial capital municipalities, the unions of municipalities as well as the municipalities included in the regional lists of tourist resorts or cities of art” will be able to increase it “within the limit of 2 euros”.

Exceptions are foreseen which will allow some cities of art to exceed the maximum limit of 10 euros provided for by current legislation. Rome Capital and the municipality of Venice, in fact, will be able to increase the tourist tax by 2 euros above the current limit, bringing the tax for tourists to 12 euros per night. The extra earnings can be used not only for local public services, but also to cover the costs relating to the waste collection and disposal service.