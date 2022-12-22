Manzanillo, Colima.- A considerable number of starfish were taken from their natural habitat on the beaches of Manzanillo by a group of tourists, for which Civil Protection elements intervened to rescue them.

The Manzanillo Civil Protection and Fire Department reported the event on its social networks, to raise awareness among visitors about respect for species and the ecosystem of the beaches.

“Personnel from the aquatic rescue division rescued a serious number of starfish from tourists, which they later want to use as decorations or let them die,” says the publication on their Facebook page.

The same text makes an explanation about the nature and needs of the environment in which starfish must be kept to stay alive.

“Did you know…? These invertebrates can reach up to 40cm in diameter and have a hard surface with spines, which almost always contrast with the red, orange, yellow or brown colors of the stars,” he explains.

He also says that the circulatory system of starfish is very interesting and peculiar since they absorb oxygen from seawater in order to breathe.

“For this reason, they should not be taken out of the sea because it is possible for them to breathe out of the water, since they suffocate and die if they are exposed to the open air.”

Faced with such a situation, the rescue corporation made a respectful but firm call to tourists who arrive at Colima beaches to be responsible with the ecosystem and follow the instructions of the authorities so that the natural environments endure.

