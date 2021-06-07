Dozens of tourists were fined and nearly ended up in jail after police seized their sand and shells from Sardinia. Reported by CNN.

According to the Guardia di Finanza, 41 people were fined for stealing sand and shells from popular beaches in the country. It is clarified that the white sand of the Italian island is protected by law, and those who kidnap him face huge fines, and sometimes jail time.

Fines range from 500 to 3000 euros (from 44 to 266 thousand rubles). It is noted that more than 100 kilograms of natural souvenirs were seized from violators, despite the fact that this year the number of tourists in Sardinia has significantly decreased.

As explained in the publication, in order to catch violators, the police carried out regular checks of departing travelers at the airport in the Italian city of Olbia in northeastern Sardinia, and also checked suspicious ads on various sites selling sand from the island.

Earlier in 2020, a French tourist was sentenced to a 1,000-euro fine for trying to smuggle a two-kilogram bottle of sand off a beach in Sardinia. It was clarified that he was detained at the airport.