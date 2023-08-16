Home page World

The Paris Eiffel Tower at night. © Saul Loeb/dpa

They booked a ticket, toured the top of the Eiffel Tower, and then climbed over a barrier. Two US tourists are now facing charges.

Paris – The Eiffel Tower attracts tourists from all over the world every day. A normal visit to the sight in Paris was probably not enough for two vacationers from the USA. They spent the night drunk in the open air on the Eiffel Tower.

Overnight at the Eiffel Tower: Tourists so drunk they couldn’t get away

The two men were discovered by security personnel on Monday morning (August 14), as the operating company Sete announced on Tuesday. They were found sleeping in an area off-limits to the public between the second and third floors of the tower.

According to the police, the two tourists had paid for their tickets for the Parisian landmark late on Sunday evening and visited the top of the tower. When descending the stairs, they then apparently climbed over the barriers unnoticed. As the Paris prosecutor announced, the vacationers were probably so drunk that they couldn’t get away. They are said to be “stuck in place because of their alcoholism,” the broadcaster reported France Info citing prosecutor investigators.

Since no damage was found on site, investigations “due to intrusion into a historical or cultural site” were discontinued without penalties. Firefighters finally brought the men to safety on Monday morning. They were taken to a police station for a hearing.

US tourists spend the night secretly on the Eiffel Tower: there are consequences

The overnight stay on the Eiffel Tower will not remain without consequences for the tourists. The operating company Sete announced that it would file a complaint. Because of the two intruders, the Eiffel Tower was only able to open an hour late on Monday.

Only two days earlier, there had already been a police operation at the Eiffel Tower. The landmark was temporarily evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a false alarm. After a good three hours, the alarm was lifted and the tower was reopened to the public.

