The A tourist’s skin melted when walking through the death Valley (Death Valley), California; The man was rescued after suffering full thickness burns to his feet while walked in the desert sand dunes on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The man was reported to have had to face temperatures that reached more than 50°Cmaking the sand even hotter, which melted the skin of your feet when walking on it.

The man, 42 years old and originally from Belgiumwas taking a short walk through the dunes when lost his shoesPark rangers were unable to determine whether her sandals broke or got stuck in the sand. The ground temperature was significantly higher than the air, causing the severe burns.

The family of the tourist He called for help and, with the help of other park visitors, they managed to get the man to the parking lot.

Given the level of pain and severity of the Burnsthe rangers decided to quickly transfer the man to a hospitalHowever, the Mercy Air helicopter was unable to land at the death Valley due to extreme temperatures that reduced rotor lift.

Eventually, rangers took the man in an ambulance to a higher-altitude landing zone, where the temperature was 110 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, he was transported to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Park rangers recommend visitors to the death Valley During the summer, stay 10 minutes away from an air-conditioned vehicle, avoid walking after 10 a.m., drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks, and wear a hat and sunscreen.