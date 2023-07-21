Heather can’t hide a smile when she talks about how many customers have brought her record temperatures this summer. “Over the weekend we sold twice as much as usual,” says the store manager. souvenirs from Death Valley, the hottest place in America. The woman speaks with a tone of pride about the boom that has caused in the community of Furnace Creek (Cañada del Horno is its translation in Spanish), on the border between California and Nevada, the possibility of breaking the record of 130º F (54.4º C) registered. “In the end it was not beaten, but it was very exciting. We even had a small protest and everything!”, affirms the woman.

The demonstration you are talking about was a small group of environmental activists who came out to shout “Happy Death Day!” to the tourists who took selfies next to a large digital thermometer. The event gave some life to an area that lacks it. As long as the sun is in the sky, this vast nature reserve is a spooky wasteland. Highway billboards warn of the extreme danger posed by heat. On hiking trails the message is even more direct. “HEAT KILLS” (the heat kills), reads a large banner that advises against walking outside after 10 in the morning. “Come prepared to survive,” reads one of the warnings from the National Park Service.

We were curious about the extreme heat, we wanted to experience it once in a lifetime,” says the 62-year-old man.

Joaquín and Rebeca Rivera are among the tourists who visited the area these days, attracted by the promise of witnessing a record. Originally from San Diego, in southern California, they decided to change their route to Las Vegas after reading in the press that the previous brand, registered in July 2021, was in danger. “We were curious about the extreme heat, we wanted to experience it once in a lifetime,” says the 62-year-old man at the visitor center of the national park, a rescued place where you can find air conditioning, water and some food. The documentation of the Riveras’ trip was limited to taking photographs of the thermometer on the dashboard of the car after verifying that it was not possible to be outdoors.

Still, there are those who try. The park rangers explain that in summer the number of national visitors naturally decreases and the bulk of the brave tourism is almost all European. This Tuesday, a group of 93 French people visited the park. Cirile and Juliette, two students from Grenoble, went to the Mesquite dunes, one of the park’s most famous spots. “It’s too much, it’s simply unbearable!” Cirile affirmed. He preferred to stay near the car instead of going to the huge mountains of golden sand, a postcard of the desert. Next to her, Juliette, her face a tomato under a cap, was trying to give her opinion, but her words wouldn’t come out. “In this heat, English doesn’t come out,” she simply said.

Tourists at the Dante viewpoint, in Death Valley, this past Wednesday. APU GOMES

The walk through the dunes was limited to a few minutes. A thermometer on the screen warned that the mobiles stopped working after taking some pictures due to the high temperatures. Some made their way back to the car emptying bottles of water over their heads. A man was drying his shirt, completely drenched in sweat, exposing it to the wind as if it were a flag.

The highest temperature on the planet was officially recorded in Death Valley. It was at Furnace Creek on July 10, 1913, when the thermometer reportedly reached 134º F (57º C). There are meteorologists and historians who dispute the veracity of this measurement, made only two years after the records began. The Weather Company affirms that the last highest ambient temperature recorded on Earth was right here in July 2021. For a couple of decades, satellites equipped with NASA technology that allows for high-resolution images have captured that the Lut desert in Iran and that of Sonora (Mexico) have reached 80º C on their surface. These sites, however, have cold nights, while in Death Valley it is 46 degrees at 10 pm.

A fragile ecosystem threatened

Climate change, however, is making the possibility of reaching or exceeding high temperatures increasingly frequent. In 2020 there were 169 days in which 37.7º were exceeded in the valley. And 2021 had 11 days above 51.6º C, according to the National Meteorological Service.

The increase in temperatures threatens to destroy the already fragile ecosystem of the valley. The heat has multiplied the presence of a beetle that has been a plague for the thousand-year-old pine trees in the area, which barely survived the chronic drought in California. Tree mortality has grown by 70% in the last decade. The bird population has also decreased.

A person can lose up to seven liters of water sitting in the shade

The valley has other attractive features for adventurers. The point known as the Badwater Basin is the lowest in North America, being 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level. The region also has the driest land in the United States. On average, only two inches of rain falls a year, a phenomenon exacerbated by hot air that burns the skin and speeds up the evaporation process in humans and animals. In the summer and with the wind blowing, a person can lose up to seven liters of water sitting in the shade, where the temperature does not drop below 46 degrees.

in his book The Heat Will Kill You First (2023), Jeff Goodell writes how we need to redefine the meaning of heat in times of global warming. “In pop culture, hot is sexy. how hot is cool. Hot is new. The websites publish hot lists of the most recent books, films, series and actors”, writes the journalist specializing in climatic phenomena. His research is intended to make it clear that heat is a deadly threat. “Heat is an active force, one that can bend railway tracks and kill you before you understand that your life is in danger (…) Extreme heat is completely a human artifact, a legacy of civilization like the Great Wall of China,” he writes in his most recent work.

A woman poses with a thermometer in Death Valley National Park on July 16. John Locher (AP)

Park ranger Abby Snow says many Death Valley visitors arrive with “a false sense of security.” They believe that having a mobile phone and a vehicle is enough, “but cars can fail and in most of the park there is no telephone signal.” Reserve managers recommend arriving with at least four gallons (15 liters) of drinking water per person. According to figures from the Natural Parks Service, each summer there are between one and three deaths from heat. This Tuesday, a 77-year-old man from Las Vegas collapsed dead outside a bathroom in Golden Canyon, one of the park’s hiking trails. It is believed that his death was due to heat stroke when the thermometer reached 51 degrees. If confirmed, he will be the second death of the season.

Death in the valley surprises even the most prepared. On August 7, 2012, Michael Popov, an experienced ultramarathon runner, died while he was training for a 100-mile race. The 34-year-old Russian athlete left around two in the afternoon and with a temperature above 50 degrees with the intention of running about 10 kilometers cross-country. Despite the fact that he had completed races in the past that stretched over 60 hours, it took the desert two and a half hours to defeat him. A person found it on a paved road. He was conscious, but delusional and aggressive. His heart stopped minutes later. The doctors determined that he had died of suffocation due to a haemorrhage in the lungs caused by the heat. The ultramarathon community believes that his fatal mistake was having completed the journey with two liters of water, when athletes need at least two or three liters per hour to avoid succumbing.

