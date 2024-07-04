Quintana Roo, Mexico.– Since Wednesday afternoon, national and foreign tourists have been saturating transportation services, both at bus stations and international airports, including Cancun, in order to flee Quintana Roo following the warning that Hurricane Beryl will hit its coasts next Thursday or Friday.

Since last Tuesday, the Cancun Airport asked its users to arrive with a scheduled flight to look for a service, but this did not happen, and a high demand began to be registered from those who wanted to leave the entity earlier than planned.

“The airport is not certified as a shelter for these phenomena and will not be able to be one, so anyone who is going to travel is asked to come only if they have a confirmed and verified flight with their airline,” was the call made yesterday.

At Cancun International Airport there are long lines of people waiting with suitcases, also sitting on floors and in hallways.

At the moment, the site is operating normally, “without any problems related to the current weather situation,” but it was clarified that its operation will depend on the behavior of the hurricane.

In the case of Cozumel International Airport, it was reported at 5:00 p.m. that it is also operating normally, and that the “Approach and Preparation Phase” has been activated in its facilities due to the possible impact of the cyclone.

It was added that scheduled flights between the terminals of Cozumel Airport and Cancun Airport will be suspended, starting at 3:30 p.m. on July 4.

As in Cancun, passengers who do not have flight confirmation were asked to avoid going to this airport.

Meanwhile, the Autobuses De Oriente (ADO) bus line reported that as a preventive measure against the meteorological phenomenon “Beryl”, starting at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, July 4, its operations will be suspended in some terminals and points of sale, depending on the evolution of the hurricane.

The terminals in Cancun, Playa del Carmen Turística, Playa del Carmen Alterna, Bacalar and Chetumal will suspend operations on Thursday from the aforementioned time and are expected to resume operations next Friday at 9:00 a.m.

Measures were also announced for the ones located in Felipe Carrillo Puerto and José María Morelos, whose runs will stop on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and will be reactivated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. In Tulum, they will be suspended at 6:00 p.m. to operate again on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The company Autocar Cancún SA de CV, which according to its data transports more than 90 thousand passengers traveling from the city center to the Hotel Zone and vice versa, said this afternoon that they will operate until weather conditions permit.

“The aim is to maintain the urban transport service until the last possible moment and of course taking into account all security measures and the lives of our operators,” it was stated.

While some are struggling to get out, foreign tourists, who in some cases are unaware of the hurricane, are celebrating their arrival in Cancun because they have trips planned.

This is the case of Sarah, who traveled from Chicago Airport, United States, to Quintana Roo with the hope, as she said on social media, of enjoying the Mexican beach.

Charlene, one of her friends, alerted her of the devastation that “Beryl” has left in its wake in other Caribbean countries.

“Girl, there’s a hurricane hitting Jamaica! I’m watching the news right now! Please watch the weather and stay safe,” he told her.

Meanwhile, at the Mérida International Airport they are preparing to serve as an air bridge for Quintana Roo.

Oscar Carrillo, director of this airport, informed local media that they have 15 aircraft that arrived from Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal as an alternate port for protection against possible hurricane impacts.