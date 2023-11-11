Tourists who returned to Russia from China after a long delay told Izvestia on November 11 about their impressions.

“For three days we stood for nine hours – the entire working day of customs. They went out to drink and eat. Our Chinese friends didn’t leave us in trouble; they brought us food, because we realized that we couldn’t leave and it was impossible to leave. There was hope that it was just around the corner,” said tourist Tatyana Slegina.

According to her, the delay arose due to the fact that hovercraft began to travel less frequently between Russia and China in the Blagoveshchensk area, and tourists are not allowed across the bridge over the Amur River.

“We said from the first day that the bridge is there, that it works, that trucks drive across it. Can’t we just let the bus go? The surprise was ours. But everything went well in the end. Thanks to both the Russian and Chinese sides. Everything on the bridge works like clockwork. Everyone is happy to have returned to their homeland,” she said.

Tourist Vladimir Almashev told how the day before the Russians were warned that a transfer to Blagoveshchensk would be organized for them.

“Towards the evening, information appeared in all public pages that they would be taken out by bus. We had to arrive by 9:30 Chinese time, so we all did. After some time, everyone was let through. They put us on six buses, brought us to a new checkpoint and drove across a new bridge. Everything is fine, everything is fine, everything was comfortable, everyone applauded,” he said.

He noted that he himself had to wait only one, while other tourists waited six days to pass.

The problem with crossing the Amur began on November 3. Tourists cannot return to the Russian Federation due to problems at the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk border crossing. Tickets were purchased from the AmurASSO company. Her ship “Amur-2009” ran aground on November 3. Due to difficult ice conditions, only hovercraft ply the river, but there are not enough places for them all.

On November 9, Russian woman Natalya Pripechek, stuck in China, told Izvestia that only groups of organized tourists are allowed through at the Heihe customs point. She clarified that there are many children and pensioners there – all of them are waiting to leave for Russia.

The next day, Olga Korovkina, head of the international relations department of the Ministry of Economic Development and External Relations of the Amur Region, said that the departure of Russian tourists stuck at the Chinese customs point in Heihe would be organized on Saturday, November 11. Information on organizing the trip will be communicated to tourists after agreement with the Chinese side.

On November 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed Izvestia that the Russian Consulate General in Harbin is aware of the situation with Russian tourists stuck in China. There have not yet been any requests from tour operators to Russian foreign institutions in China with a request to provide assistance in the situation, the ministry clarified.