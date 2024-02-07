Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Blue water, fantastic sand: the only thing many holidaymakers are missing on the beaches of Zanzibar is alcohol. © Robertobinetti70/Imago

Alcohol crisis on the dream island. A surprisingly big problem for Zanzibar. The tourism industry is suffering and thousands of people are threatened with unemployment.

Zanzibar – Put your legs in the warm sand and sip a cocktail. Preferably on an island in the sea. Dream vacation for most people. In Zanzibar, at least the boozy part is now difficult. The so-called “Spice Island” off Tanzania is running out of alcohol.

Fantastic sandy beaches, impressive culture and pleasant temperatures make the island in the Indian Ocean one of the most popular travel destinations. Tourism magazines regularly choose Zanzibar as one of the top tips in Africa. It is clear that tourism has become almost indispensable for the autonomous semi-state. Just last year, according to the tourism report, Zanzibar recorded a record number of visitors: 630,000 guests.

Beer prices doubled: Zanzibar hotels are running out of alcohol – hoteliers fear that tourists will stay away

90 percent of Zanzibar's foreign income is generated by holidaymakers. However, these same people could now be scared off by beer inflation. Beer prices have risen by 100 percent, reports BBC. A little blonde now costs two dollars. Last year there was only one. However, there are no guests in Europe either Price explosions in holiday destinations spared.

But worse than that, many hotels no longer serve alcohol at all. Tourists are left high and dry along the Matemwa beaches. If you want alcohol, you have to go downtown. That Beer is actually dangerous in the heat anyway could perhaps be a small consolation.

Video: Alcohol is also banned in other holiday resorts

“We're running out of beer in my bar and I only have a stock of soft drinks,” an operator tells the British portal. He demands: “The government must act. It’s peak season now, it’s very hot and these tourists need happiness, they need cold beer on these beaches.”

“If this continues, layoffs are inevitable”: Alcohol crisis could affect thousands

Many hoteliers warn that guests would be angry about the lack of alcohol and that the important tourism industry could suffer image damage. That would be a debacle for the island, which is so dependent on tourism.

“This shortage is hitting us hard,” says Frank John Kahamu of the Amani Alcohol Merchants Union The Citizen. He fears that many people could lose their jobs: “Amani alone has over 3,000 people in bars, whether employed or self-employed. If this continues, layoffs will be inevitable.”

Zanzibar vacationer complains: “The only challenge is that I can’t get any liquor”

The idea is not entirely far-fetched. A US vacationer chided in BBC But: “I love Zanzibar and its beaches. The people are great and the only challenge I have now is that I can't get booze. But I would like to have spirits or even whiskey.” Perhaps the audience is simply changing, with many young people turning to non-alcoholic alternatives.

Reason for alcohol crisis in Zanzibar: Importers no longer receive licenses – production banned

Alcohol is not an easy topic in Zanzibar anyway. The population is predominantly Muslim and producing alcohol is prohibited on the island. It is mostly imported from mainland Tanzania or South Africa.

The real alcohol misery started in January. Since then, the Zanzibar Liquor Control Board (ZLCB) has been delaying the renewal of the import licenses of the three established importers. One Stop, Scotch Store and ZMMI are not allowed to operate. Why is not known.

Speculation about the resignation of the Minister of Tourism – allegedly relatives in the alcohol business

Instead, three new companies have received a license: Kifaru, Bevko and Zanzi Imports. Nevertheless, hoteliers complain that they have difficulty getting alcohol. It is said that the new importers are still stuck in the complex verification process.

At the end of January, Zanzibar's tourism minister Simai Mohammed resigned. Officially because of “unfavorable and disturbing working conditions”, like The Citizen reported. But when he introduced his successor, President Hussein Mwinyi fired up the rumor mill. He spoke of a conflict of interest with Mohammed. It is said that a relative of his is connected to one of the alcohol importers whose license was not renewed. (moe)