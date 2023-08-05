Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

For Croatia, tourism is a big pillar in the economy. But when does tourism become too much and unpleasant for locals and visitors?

Dubrovnik – For many countries, tourism is essential and makes up a large part of the economy. But what if the flow of visitors becomes too much at some point and has negative consequences for the population, but also for tourists? This is the case in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik. In 2017, the city was voted into a list of ten tourist destinations to avoid at all costs. A wake-up call for the then new mayor Mato Frankovic. “We had to do something,” explains the incumbent. Something is also to be changed in the Croatian city of Split, as well as others Places in Croatia are tightening rules against vacationers.

Mass tourism in Croatia: Dubrovnik as a film location for Game of Thrones

Dubrovnik is a magnet for visitors. Especially in the years 2016 and 2017, a particularly large number of tourists came. One reason for this was the hype at the time about the fantasy series “Game of Thrones”, parts of which were filmed in the medieval city. Many fans came to see the filming locations.

But the visitors became too much. Damir Mesovic, who has lived in the city for more than 30 years and works as a tour guide, explains this to the German Press Agency: “If too many come, it’s not good for us who live here, but also not for the guests who come.” The mayor explains how up to seven or eight cruise ships docked in the city at the same time during weddings. Up to 25,000 tourists then crowded into the old town.

Lack of space in the Croatian tourist city of Dubrovnik: tourists jostled each other

The main artery, the Stradun, which is only 350 meters long, can only accommodate 7000 people. Today only two cruise ships are allowed to dock at the port at the same time, they have to stay at least eight hours instead of just four and a half hours as before. In addition, time slots must also be registered for day-trippers who come by bus. Amsterdam is also taking action against the flow of visitors from cruise ships. Here will be a Cruise terminal relocated from downtown.

Inappropriate behavior is prohibited. It is forbidden, under threat of fines, to wear only swimwear in the old town. “We have these penalties, but that’s not the point,” the mayor dismisses. “As a rule, we just say: please put on a shirt!” In Venice, too, you should throw something on. Because here you pay a fine of 250 euros if to wear bathing suits in the city.

Mass tourism in Croatia: ban on trolley cases?

According to an interview with the Zagreb newspaper Jutarnji List, the false news spread that one had to pay a fine of 265 euros for pulling trolley suitcases in Dubrovnik. However, the mayor only announced a ban on wheeled suitcases in the city. It is only recommended to do without the suitcases.

The city of Dubrovnik struggles with the tourist crowds. © dpa-Bildfunk/Grgo Jelavic

Mesovic is grateful for the mayor’s actions. He considers both the limitation of tourist flows and the appeal that visitors behave respectfully to be successful. However, the idea of ​​banning trolley cases makes no sense to him: “How are guests who have booked a very expensive apartment in the old town supposed to carry their 20-kilogram suitcase 250 meters?”

Future of tourism in Dubrovnik: “Only tourism that is sustainable has a future”

According to a study by Nebojsa Stojcic, Professor of Economics at the University of Dubrovnik, Frankovic’s measures have achieved something. “We found that by directing the flow of tourists, the load on the old town was distributed more evenly over time,” he explains. However, this is not a long-term solution. “After all, everyone is now talking about Dubrovnik wanting to do something for sustainable tourism,” says Frankovic. “Only tourism that is sustainable has a future,” explains the mayor of the city. There are also many destinations outside of mass tourism. Have you ever vacationed in Georgia or Albania? (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)