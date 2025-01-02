Visits to tourist accommodation that are not hotels in Spain, that is, campsites, rural houses, hostels or apartmentsrose 4.6% during the month of November 2024, when compared to the same month in 2023. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Thursday, January 2, the apartment stays rose 3.4% in the eleventh month of the year in the interannual rate. Meanwhile, that of campsites rose by 3.7%, rural tourism by 18.8%, while hostels fell by 1.4%.

With regards to the prices, The Tourist Apartment Price Index (IPAP) rose another 7.5% in November compared to the same month in 2023. Meanwhile, the Camping Price Index (IPAC) increased by 4.1% and finally, The Rural Tourism Price Index (IPTR) rose 3.8%, according to data from the statistical institute.

Rural tourism soars

Overnight stays in rural tourism accommodation increased by 18.8% compared to the same month in 2023. Those by residents grew by 16.6% and those by non-residents by 27.7%. 14.7% of the places were occupied, 17.6% more than in November 2023. The weekend occupancy rate stood at 29.5%, with an annual increase of 0.7%.

Castile and León It became the preferred destination, with more than 137 thousand overnight stays, 21.4% more than in November 2023. The Canary Islands reached the highest occupancy rate, with 45.9%. By tourist areas, the Island of Mallorca was the preferred destination, with more than 35 thousand overnight stays. He Corona Forestal Natural Park achieved the highest occupancy, with 53.5% of the places offered.

Foreigners ‘take over’ tourist apartments

For its part, overnight stays in tourist apartments increased by 3.4% in November. Those from residents increased by 8.8% and those from non-residents grew by 2.0%. The average stay fell by 6.4%, to 5.2 overnight stays per traveler. In November, 33.1% of the places offered were occupied, 6.5% more than in the same month of 2023. The degree of occupancy by places on the weekend was 36.6%, 5.6% further.

78.3% of overnight stays were made non-resident travelers. The United Kingdom was the main issuing market, with 29.8% of the total. The Canary Islands was the preferred destination for apartments, with more than 2.2 million overnight stays and an increase of 2.8% compared to November 2023. It also had the highest occupancy, with 86.8% of the apartments offered.

By tourist areas, the Tenerife island was the preferred destinationwith more than 752 thousand overnight stays. Fuerteventura presented the highest occupancy rate for apartments, 89.4%. The tourist spots with the highest number of overnight stays were San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Mogán and Arona.

Campsites are also improving

Overnight stays in campsites also increased, 3.7% in November compared to the same month in 2023. Those by residents grew by 3.3% and those by non-residents by 3.9%, according to the INE. In the tenth month of the year, 41.8% of the plots offered were occupied, 1.8% more in annual rate. He Weekend occupancy rate was 43.5%with an increase of 1.9%. 65.3% of overnight stays were made by non-resident travelers. Germany was the main issuing market, with 36.8% of the total.

Comunitat Valenciana was the preferred destination in this sector, with more than 612 thousand overnight stays, and a decrease of 8.1% in annual rate. It also reached the highest level of occupancy, with 61.3% of the plots offered. By tourist areas, the Costa Brava was the preferred destination, with more than 345 thousand overnight stays. It also had the highest occupancy rate, with 82.9%. The tourist spots with the most overnight stays were Benidorm, Mazarrón and Cabanes.

The shelters, the only ones that fall

Finally, overnight stays in hostels registered an annual decrease of 1.4% in November. Those of residents fell by 2.4% and those of non-residents fell by 0.6%. According to the Spanish statistical institute, 24.0% of the places were occupied, 5.1% less than in November 2023. The weekend occupancy rate fell by 23.3%, to 27.0%. .4%. Community of Madrid was the preferred destinationwith more than 111 thousand overnight stays. The Canary Islands reached the highest occupancy, with 57.7% of the places offered.