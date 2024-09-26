Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Mallorca is considered the most popular holiday island for German tourists. However, the beaches there are getting smaller and smaller, and beach deaths are a worldwide problem.

Palma – Almost 18 million tourists came to the Balearic Islands last year, more than ever before. However, there will be fewer sun loungers and umbrellas available for them to rent in the future. The plans of the municipality of Palma could scare away holidaymakers.

Beach deaths on Mallorca – planned reduction on five beaches

There are fewer and fewer sandy areas on the beaches of Mallorca, but the number of tourists continues to rise. This has led to overcrowding of the beaches, which is frowned upon by residents and holidaymakers alike, said councillor Mercedes Celeste to local media. “We have a completely different coastline today than we had 10, 20 or 30 years ago,” she said. There is simply “less sand than before”.

The licenses for renting sun loungers and parasols, however, were drawn up decades ago. At that time, the beaches throughout Palma were larger, so the contracts are simply no longer up to date, according to the politician. Celeste says she and her colleagues in the town hall are already working on a new concept for the distribution of the beaches “based on the current coastline.” This year, some construction work has already taken place on Mallorca.

Beach deaths do not only affect Mallorca – the reasons are varied

It is not only the Spanish islands such as Mallorca that are struggling with beach deaths; it is a worldwide phenomenon. Coasts in California, Florida, Turkey, Brazil and the Gold Coast in Australia are also gradually disappearing. Experts suspect that this is due to a problem with development, among other things. Coasts have been built up right up to the beach, meaning that there are no longer any dunes to protect against erosion.

Man-made climate change is also playing a role in the global beach deaths. Sea levels are slowly rising, and beaches are suffering as a result. These conditions could mean that “half of the world’s sandy beaches will have disappeared by the end of the century,” the journal Nature Climate Change in a study.

To counteract this, regions must react and probably reduce beach promenades. “Beaches that remain natural can adapt to climate change themselves,” the ZDF Francesca Ribas from the University of Barcelona. Drastic measures also had to be taken due to so-called towel wars. (rd/dpa)