Eight holidaymakers who were 'abandoned' by their cruise ship on an island in Africa have moved heaven and earth to get back on board their cruise ship. The hapless holidaymakers traveled for fifteen hours through six different countries to catch up with the departed ship. So far without success. The shipping company washes its hands of innocence.
#Tourists #cruise #crisscross #hours #African #countries #39They #didn39t #wait39
Bayer opens more than 100 internship vacancies with scholarships of up to R$2,800
Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 02/04/2024 - 16:26 Registration is now open for Bayer's internship program, with more than 100...
Leave a Reply