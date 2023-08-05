Home page World

Tourists bring money – but often also problems. In Croatia, a photo shows how the behavior of visitors alienates people.

Munich – Scandal in Croatia vacation: Tourism is considered a blessing and a curse. Of course, visitors bring a lot of money into the country. But the hosts also have to deal with how tourists behave in their country. Completely different cultures often meet; Anger is inevitable.

In one case from Croatia, observers can only shake their heads at the behavior of a suspected tourist. A young woman was caught peeing against the wall of a house in the middle of downtown Split in broad daylight.

Scandal in Croatia vacation: “Sad that such things are rarely punished”

In a photo shared on social networks, especially Facebook circulates, one sees relentlessly how the woman was caught red-handed. Leaning against a house wall, she looks around to see if anyone is watching her, but she doesn’t spot the photographer. The urine drips visibly over the asphalt and forms a puddle there.

Scandal during vacation in Croatia: “God, these new generations have no shame at all!?”

The comments were not long in coming after the vacationer’s Croatia scandal. “God, these new generations have no shame at all!?” was the accusation of a user. The tourist’s behavior was described as “shabby” and “degrading”. Others are demanding consequences: “It’s sad that such things are rarely punished,” writes a Facebook user.

Another user complains about the tourists in general: “This year only rude scum came to us,” he judges harshly about the visitors. Another draws the comparison with a dog, because after all, they do their business in a way that everyone can see. “A collar, please,” he cynically advises the woman.

After a scandal on vacation in Croatia: accusation against the authorities – are there too few public toilets?

Criticism after the scandal on vacation in Croatia is not only for the behavior of the lady, but also for the authorities. The accusation: There is a lack of public toilets in the Croatian tourist stronghold of Split. “Why haven’t they set up chemical toilets in the city?” Asks one user, for example.

In Croatia there was recently also trouble because of turtle attacks. The prices in restaurants and snack bars are also a topic of conversation. However, those who go on vacation in Austria cannot escape the high costs there either. Even in outdoor pools the food prices have risen sharply.