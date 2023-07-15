Home page World

Fresh milk straight from the cow? Two hikers put this into practice on an alp in Switzerland, to the annoyance of the farmer. (Iconic image) © MiS/Imago

A strong piece: Two young men grab a cow “disrespectfully by the udder” – in front of the owner. The hikers declined an explanation.

Alpstein – In the Appenzellerland in Switzerland, the anger about two tourists is great. The displeasure stems from an action that is as curious as it is thoughtless by the young men, who “attacked” a stranger’s cow. “I was absolutely devastated when I saw it,” the animal’s owner told the radio station FM1.

“Our cows are currently with a shepherd on an alp in the Alpstein,” reported the farmer, who wished to remain anonymous. She herself was on the alp last Saturday (July 8th) and saw how the two young men “disrespectfully grabbed the udder” of one of their cows. The hikers, apparently tourists, would have sprayed the milk directly into a PET bottle. An “absolute cheek”, she thinks.

Milch-Klau near Alpstein in Switzerland: stolen goods were injected directly into plastic bottles

But not only the lack of respect when holding the udder is a problem. Cows are usually used to being milked in the morning and in the evening, explained Beat Brunner, President of the Appenzell Ausserrhoden Farmers’ Association FM1. The udder is emptied completely in each case. If this routine is interrupted, in the worst case an udder infection can develop, in which part of the organ can harden and die.

The Liechtenstein state veterinarian Werner Brunhart answered opposite Radio Liechtenstein the question of whether milking someone else’s cow is allowed: “So, in principle, you are not allowed to do that. The cow doesn’t belong to you.” It is also questionable whether the cow will then give milk at its owner’s milking parlour.

Switzerland: Wild milking can have serious consequences for the Alpstein cow

And he also sees health risks for the cow. With wild milking on the meadow there is always a risk that bacterial pathogens will get to the udder. In the case of a free-roaming cow, it is also not known whether, from a medical point of view, it should be milked at all, says Brunhart. “There are cows that are sick whose udders need to be treated”.

The farmer of the wild milked cow in Alpstein had tried to enlighten the two hikers about it. She asked her to come to the alpine hut and to discuss this with the shepherd. “They responded that they didn’t have time,” she said FM1 radio. That was not credible: “Anyone who has time to milk a cow also has time to walk these few meters.”

The hikers in Switzerland were lucky: cows can kick out sideways

When she finally summoned the shepherd, the milk thieves fled. The farmer took a photo of the two young men before they fled. They will therefore probably not know that they had also put themselves in danger. Because even if their cows are used to people and are very trusting, they could kick out at any time. Especially when they have calves, be careful.

“It may be that the cow is startled if its udder is touched differently than usual or if it is uncomfortable for it,” Beat Brunner also confirmed the risk of kicking the cow. And they don’t give it off primarily backwards, as is generally known in horses, but also diagonally forwards and outwards. Lucky for the wild milkers that this cow reacted to the attack with good nature and had no interest in excitement – unlike a Bavarian relative in Upper Bavaria, which recently had to be taken home by the police. (n / A)