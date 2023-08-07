Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A Swiss municipality has a garbage problem due to tourism. Visitors pollute gardens and leave their feces behind. The community responds.

Munich/Lichtensteig – Many users share their vacation photos on social networks, which in turn inspire other users to vacation. But where there are many tourists, there is often a garbage problem due to the disrespectful behavior of tourists. Many locals, such as in the Swiss Lichtensteig, are annoyed by this. The Äuli Gorge attracts many visitors who want to take one or two photos in the impressive nature Instagram and Co. want to snap. The community is now responding to the rubbish they leave behind.

country Switzerland Capital city Bern Resident 8.7 million official language German, French, Italian

Residents annoyed by tourists in Switzerland: “All garbage closed”

The Äulischlucht seems to be the new motif in the social networks. Turquoise blue water, rocks and deciduous trees make the place a real attraction. But the rubbish left behind by the tourists bothers the local residents. The Amacker family confirms their displeasure blick.ch. Some visitors would simply leave their rubbish in the Amackers’ garden. “Tourists come here and litter everything! When the bins are full, some simply throw the rubbish into our green bin,” Remo Amacker explained to the portal.

The Äuli Gorge in the Thur Valley near Lichtensteig attracts many tourists. However, these create a garbage problem. © Zoonar.com/Falcon/IMAGO

The family has now closed the garbage can. However, tourists don’t seem to care. “They simply put the rubbish on top or throw it next to it,” Amacker continues. “I learned that you take your rubbish with you.” The rubbish left behind also attracts animals. They would eat discarded food and spread the garbage on the lawn. “This is dangerous for the wild animals as well as for the cows and dogs. You can injure yourself on broken glass or get sick while eating,” explained Silvia Amacker. Other residents reported human feces and paper.

Switzerland tourists leave rubbish and faeces behind – the community reacts

The community is listening to residents with their waste problems: “We have already set up two more buckets and are looking into building a container with a small shelter,” said Deputy Mayor Roland Walther. However, such a project does not happen overnight, he explained. The municipality could also imagine setting up a toilet house.

On the Lichtensteig website advertises the city for the gorge. One could stay there for a whole day. Visitors can expect hidden places, fireplaces, gravel banks, a waterfall or even bathing spots. The saga surrounding the Äuli Gorge also makes the place a special experience. The so-called “Aeuli dog”, described as a large black dog with sharp claws and fiery eyes, has been said to guard the money bag of a former merchant for more than a hundred years.

Waste is not only a problem in Switzerland. The Yellowstone National Park in the USA is acutely threatened by the garbage problem because the Morning Glory Pool is losing its colour. (vk)