They had just landed in Italy, at the airport of Malpensa, for their holidays in the beautiful country. Some of them ended up in the hospital. 57 Spanish tourists intoxicated at the restaurant, after eating a lasagna in a place not far from the Lombard port, they started their Italian holidays in the worst possible way. What are the health conditions of Spanish citizens who have been intoxicated?

They wanted to celebrate the start of the vacation in Italy with a typical lunch. So they stopped at a restaurant not far from Malpensa airport, where they had recently landed, to order a lasagna. But after a few hours, the 57 Spanish tourists began to feel sick.

Travelers began to complain nausea, vomiting, dysentery. Six of them needed urgent hospitalization, while the others got away with staying in the hotel. Everything points to food poisoning.

Spanish tourists are all aged between 64 and 84. They had just arrived in Malpensa and had stopped in a restaurant in the province of Varese. That same evening someone began to have the first symptoms, but only the next morning it was understood that the situation was more critical.

While they were guests of theHotel Sorriso in Darfo Boario Terme, where they had arrived the night before by bus, they asked for help from rescuers, because they all had diarrhea and vomiting. Six of them were taken to the hospital in green code.

It was the lasagna eaten for lunch that would cause the symptoms of food poisoning, since, once they arrived at the hotel, they would hardly eat any more food.

Now we try to investigate to understand how it was possible that all Spanish travelers have been poisoned in the restaurant. Their vacation didn’t start in the best way!