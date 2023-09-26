Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

The Plitvice Lakes National Park with its waterfalls attracts tourists. © Design Pics/imago

Croatia is as popular with holidaymakers as Italy and Spain. However, some tourists don’t seem to be able to really enjoy their time out there.

Zagreb – The summer holiday season is slowly but surely coming to an end. But not all tourists look at their vacation pictures with wanderlust. Some holidaymakers probably also remember annoying situations. The high prices in Croatia caused some outrage. Tourists even resorted to canceling their stay. One The holidaymaker was upset by the price of beer and cevapcici.

“Tourist traps are everywhere. A bottle of water costs seven euros,” wrote a holidaymaker to the lifestyle portal Punk Shore according to a forum. But people there were upset about completely different things regarding their vacation in Croatia.

Croatia vacation: It’s not just the prices that annoy tourists

The country used to be a cheap destination. According to the portal, people mainly flocked to Italy or Spain. Now there are crowds of tourists everywhere. Whether at sights or in restaurants, it is simply full. It was said that the flow of people on the stairs in particular was terrible.

The fact that tourists complain about tourists is ironic, as one forum user admitted, and yet it is nothing new. As early as 2022, according to the report, someone said with reference to the rush of holidaymakers: “If I had known that, I wouldn’t have come to Croatia.” However, tourists are not that much better served in other holiday destinations either. Finally, countries like Italy and Spain are also particularly popular destinations. In Italy there was even a threat of a tourist collapse in the summer.

The beaches in Croatia are also busy in summer. © Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa

Vacation in Croatia: “Disappointment” because of crowds

At the same time, it doesn’t necessarily seem surprising that popular places are overcrowded in summer. For example, the Plitvice Lakes National Park. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts people with its waterfalls. There was a crowd there, a forum user wrote loudly Punk Shore. The national park was a “disappointment” because of the crowds.

If you want to avoid the crowds around the world, you should Ranking of the most crowded holiday destinations view. (mbr)