Half-naked tourists in the city, walking around in their costumes in the streets of the center, and the inhabitants protest. A resident of Sliema, Malta, plastered the city with signs reading “No Swimwear on Our Streets”to protest against the bad habit of vacationers wandering around the streets without clothesas if it were normal. The law forbids it, but custom is another thing and so in Sliema, where many boats depart for daily trips to the most beautiful and uncontaminated beaches of the island, every day in summer you see many people in bathing suits sloshing around, between bars and shops.

The initiative for the signs is by David Pace O’Schea: tired of seeing people in beachwear decided to actively protest. And many Maltese appreciated it, also showing a clear annoyance for the ill-mannered (or rather, in costume) people. The mayor also seems to have welcomed the initiativewho might decide to turn it into a municipal campaign. In short, out and about, yes, but at least with a T-shirt and Bermuda shorts. Swimsuits only for the beach.