For doing everything possible to protect your personal belongings in Barcelona, ​​Spain, a city known for safety, several tourists chose to tie their cell phones to their hands with ropes, according to information from La Vanguardia.

This innovative security method gained attention due to a video shared on X (Formerly Twitter) for the mbafraudee account.

The video shows tourists in Barcelona using ropes to protect their cell phones and also carrying their suitcases and bags in the front to be extra careful.

The publication on the social network generated a very rapid spread, lreaching almost half a million views and also thousands and thousands of “Likes”.

On the other hand, This triggered different and varied reactions, many of which reveal the concern that exists in Barcelona.

There are comments that point out that this ingenious method, Perhaps it would not be the best option and could even result in the loss of the cell phone and, incidentally, the rope with which it is tied.

But there are also those who reveal their personal experiences and are satisfied because they have never lost their personal belongings with this technique.

The video revived the debate about what security looks like in Barcelona and the measures that tourists have to create to secure their personal belongings in a city known for tourism and football.

The need to be cautious in tourist and crowded areas,made this unconventional approach to securing cell phones go viral.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL