From: Carmen Mörwald

Tourists in Cornwall (England) recently got into trouble with the locals. The reason for this was a daring action with their minivan.

Cornwall – Some tourists visit a foreign country and apparently think that they do not have to follow the rules there. For example, one holidaymaker was charged dearly for parking illegally after his car was towed away at a popular seaside resort in Croatia. Tourists from Cornwall in England, on the other hand, would probably have liked a towing service. With a daring action, they recently caused a stir among the locals of the well-known filming location of the popular Sunday evening series on ZDF, “Rosamunde Pilcher”.

Tourists drove a minivan onto the sandy beach – locals had to help free him

The British news portal What’s The Jam shared a video from a local. In it, you can see a tourist and several other people trying to free their minivan from the sand. Tow bars and ropes were previously attached to the rear. According to an eyewitness, two pickup trucks were needed to move the car from the shore. As the recording shows, two men and a woman also pushed from behind – with success.

The beach at Newquay. Tourists ignored a ban on site and immediately felt the consequences. © Avalon/Imago

According to an eyewitness, the tourist had previously driven onto Newquay beach with his family to remove their jet ski, which had been parked in the water. “Then he tried to reverse, which resulted in the two front wheels getting stuck and driving deeper into the sand,” the anonymous woman told the British news portal. Onlookers gathered, who were both amused and annoyed.

Tourists are increasingly causing discontent in popular holiday regions. For this reason, Mass protests against excessive tourism on Mallorca The majority of locals suffer from an acute housing shortage, poorly paid jobs, noise, traffic jams and dirt. The situation is similar in Barcelona, ​​which is why it has now been decided to abolish the rental of holiday apartments by the end of 2028 in order to create affordable housing.

The “Idiot Summer” has begun – according to residents, this happens more often in Cornwall

It was not only the tourists in the minivan who had the idea of ​​driving onto a sandy beach in Cornwall. According to the British news portal, just last year a local discovered three cars stuck and said that the “idiot summer” had begun. “This happens at least once a week now because the tourists don’t read the signs and think it’s OK,” said Connor Duffy, a chef from Newquay, What’s The Jam.

To the annoyance of the locals, the tourists drove onto the beach, even though it is forbidden – and immediately got their comeuppance. They were lucky that their daring action ended so lightly. Because with every attempt to free their minivan, the front sank deeper and deeper into the sand, according to the eyewitness. In addition, the tide was getting closer and closer. In the end, both the car and the jet ski were able to be removed.

An Austrian tourist took an equally daring action when he took advantage of a swollen river in Italy to spontaneously go surfing. Severe storms had previously raged in the region. (cln)