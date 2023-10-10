The group of tourists from Murcia and Cartagena that was surprised by the Hamas attack when they were visiting Israel managed to leave the country this Tuesday morning, as Mabel Mateos, one of the members of the expedition, confirmed to LA VERDAD. He explained that the group left the hotel in which they had been held since last Saturday, due to the security recommendations of the Spanish Consulate in Israel and the Embassy.

The group, made up of 12 citizens of the Region who were taking a ‘tour’ through the Holy Land accompanied by a priest, is now in the neighboring country of Jordan. Early this Tuesday, the tourists left their accommodation following instructions from the Spanish authorities and left on a bus towards the border, after being informed that the route was safe.

The trail of cancellations at the Tel Aviv airport, from where they had to depart, according to the established travel plan, this coming Friday, October 13, made it impossible for them to take a flight from Israeli territory, so the option to return to The Region has been searching for a return plane through the international airport in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

“We have just crossed the border over the Allenby Bridge,” said Mabel from the bus after crossing the Jordan River and leaving Israel, after a long wait in Jerusalem, at the accommodation from where they could hear the passing of the US fighter planes. Israeli army and the detonations of the attacks.

The conflict already leaves nearly 1,600 dead, according to the Government of Israel. The country has reported that at least 900 Israeli citizens have died, while Gaza puts its death toll at nearly 700.

“We are very happy,” the Murcian woman told this newspaper. “Most of us already have a flight in the next few days from Amman.” It should be noted that the high number of citizens trying to leave Israel these days has caused a shortage of available tickets to Europe.

An evacuation too late



The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, announced precisely this Tuesday that the Government is preparing to send military planes to evacuate Spaniards who were in Israel temporarily. This Monday, citizens of the Region denounced the lack of alternatives that the Government of the Nation offered them to return, while other countries had already begun to evacuate their citizens. The minister made the announcement in statements to Antena3, after the commercial flights that Iberia and Vueling had been providing between Spain and Israel were suspended until next Sunday. “I have spoken with the Minister of Defense Margarita Robles and we are organizing and launching at this very moment an operation to send a military plane and more, if necessary,” he explained.

According to Albares, the staff of the Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem, who have been deployed to Ben Gurion Airport since the weekend, are now working on “a first” to determine “how many there may be,” an option that arrives too late for tourists from the Region, who regretted that the Consulate told them “that it could not do anything because the Tel Aviv airport was open.” “Until this Monday there were commercial flights,” explained the minister, who defended that, therefore, the Spaniards had a way out of Israel. After their cancellation “we are not going to wait any longer.” Albares specified that there may be “a few hundred” Spaniards in need of evacuation.